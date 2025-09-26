 Madhya Pradesh September 26, 2025 Weather Update: One Last Spell Of Heavy Rains On Sept 28-29 Before Monsoon Departs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh September 26, 2025 Weather Update: One Last Spell Of Heavy Rains On Sept 28-29 Before Monsoon Departs

Madhya Pradesh September 26, 2025 Weather Update: One Last Spell Of Heavy Rains On Sept 28-29 Before Monsoon Departs

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon has already withdrawn from four districts of the state: Neemuch, Sheopur, Bhind, and Morena.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh September 14, 2025, Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall In Khandwa, Betul & 6 Others; 41.9 Inches Of Rainfall Recorded So Far | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is going to rain heavily one last time... before the monsoon finally departs from Madhya Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rain in the Indore, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, and Ujjain divisions for September 28 and 29. Drizzle can also be expected in some areas.

Read Also
Navratri 2025 Day-4: When Maa Bijasan Destroyed Raktbeej... Famous Salkanpur Temple Perched On...
article-image

Bhopal weather stays hot

Bhopal witnessed a bright sun on Thursday, and similar kinds of weather conditions are expected on Friday. The weather in Indore and Gwalior also remained clear. Mandla-Rewa received 1.75 inches of rain. Meanwhile, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Satna, Seoni, Sidhi, Umaria, and Balaghat received showers.

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon has already withdrawn from four districts of the state: Neemuch, Sheopur, Bhind, and Morena.

FPJ Shorts
AP Dhillon India Tour: Want To Watch The Thodi Si Daaru Singer Live In Mumbai? Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Will Cost You ₹6.25 Lakh
AP Dhillon India Tour: Want To Watch The Thodi Si Daaru Singer Live In Mumbai? Most EXPENSIVE Ticket Will Cost You ₹6.25 Lakh
West Bengal Government To Announce Recruitment Notification For 13,421 Teacher Posts After Durga Puja Festival
West Bengal Government To Announce Recruitment Notification For 13,421 Teacher Posts After Durga Puja Festival
Allahabad HC Postpones UPPSC Mains Exam, Orders Revised Prelims Merit List
Allahabad HC Postpones UPPSC Mains Exam, Orders Revised Prelims Merit List
India-EU Launch ‘Ideathon’ To Combat Marine Plastic Litter, Co-Developing Practical & Innovative Solutions
India-EU Launch ‘Ideathon’ To Combat Marine Plastic Litter, Co-Developing Practical & Innovative Solutions

Sheopur in the Chambal division received 56.6 inches of rain, 115 per cent more than the normal 26.2 inches. Bhind received 32.4 inches, Morena 37 inches, and Neemuch 42.9 inches, all above normal rainfall.

Light rain is possible in some districts for the next two days. Rain is likely in Indore, Dewas, Khargone, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Ujjain, Shajapur, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna.

Read Also
Indore News: Youth Rams Scooter Into Ex-GF On Refusal To Rekindle Relationship
article-image

Bountiful rains in East MP

This season, eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh-- Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, and Shahdol – witnessed heavy rainfall. Strong rain systems remained active here. Similarly, the Bundelkhand region, which usually suffered drought, received a downpour this time. In fact, several districts, including Chhatarpur, Mandla, Tikamgarh, and Umaria, were flooded. The Gwalior-Chambal region has also received heavy rainfall, with all eight districts receiving more than their quota.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh September 26, 2025 Weather Update: One Last Spell Of Heavy Rains On Sept 28-29 Before...

Madhya Pradesh September 26, 2025 Weather Update: One Last Spell Of Heavy Rains On Sept 28-29 Before...

MP News: Ambedkar Statue Sparks New Row In Gwalior As Road Renamed Overnight As ‘Sir Justice BN...

MP News: Ambedkar Statue Sparks New Row In Gwalior As Road Renamed Overnight As ‘Sir Justice BN...

MP Govt To Track Tree Felling, Plantation On MeriLiFEportal First Such Initiative In India

MP Govt To Track Tree Felling, Plantation On MeriLiFEportal First Such Initiative In India

Bhopal News: Youth Living With Aunt Found Hanging, Kin Allege Foul Play

Bhopal News: Youth Living With Aunt Found Hanging, Kin Allege Foul Play

Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows Anusuchit Jati-Jan Jati Adhikari Karamchari Sangh Interventions In...

Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows Anusuchit Jati-Jan Jati Adhikari Karamchari Sangh Interventions In...