 MP Govt To Track Tree Felling, Plantation On MeriLiFEportal First Such Initiative In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Govt To Track Tree Felling, Plantation On MeriLiFEportal First Such Initiative In India

MP Govt To Track Tree Felling, Plantation On MeriLiFEportal First Such Initiative In India

Urban Administration Department to prepare proposal soon

Utsav GuptaUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Representational picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a pioneering step towards environmental transparency, theUrban Administration Department (UAD) is preparing a proposal to upload comprehensive data on both tree plantation and tree cutting activities on the MeriLiFEportal, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.

The MeriLiFE portal, developed under the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), currently hosts data on plantation activities from 4,852 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the country. However, it lacks a mechanism to track the number of trees felled or the status of compensatory plantation.

According to UAD officials, over 31 lakh saplings have been planted this year across 416 ULBs in Madhya Pradesh. The data, updated daily, has already been uploaded on the portal up to September 25.

Despite these efforts, the state still lacks a system to monitor tree felling, its exact locations and whether required compensatory plantation has been carried out.

FPJ Shorts
CSIR NET Application Window 2025 Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
CSIR NET Application Window 2025 Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Jabalpur Wife Flies Away With Cousin Sister After 7 Years Of Love Marriage; Husband Shows 'WhatsApp Chats' As Proof
Jabalpur Wife Flies Away With Cousin Sister After 7 Years Of Love Marriage; Husband Shows 'WhatsApp Chats' As Proof
Over 70% Of First-Year UG Seats Remain Vacant In West Bengal State Colleges Even After Two Counselling Rounds
Over 70% Of First-Year UG Seats Remain Vacant In West Bengal State Colleges Even After Two Counselling Rounds
'Their Distress, Anguish Must Awaken Govt Of India's Conscience': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh On Ladakh Protest
'Their Distress, Anguish Must Awaken Govt Of India's Conscience': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh On Ladakh Protest

The proposed upgrade to the portal will position Madhya Pradesh as the first state in India to maintain official and transparent records of tree cutting alongside plantation.

The system will also track the location and survival status of each planted sapling, providing authorities with a reliable, real-time picture of ecological progress on the ground.

Read Also
MP News: 2nd Edition Of Khelo MP Youth Games Postponed For Third Time
article-image

No verified data so far

Currently, no verified data exists on how many trees are cut in Madhya Pradesh annually. Once integrated with the MeriLiFE portal, the new system will allow authorities to track tree loss, verify compensatory plantation and assess ecological balance with greater accuracy.

MeriLiFEportal

The MeriLiFE portal (merilife.nic.in) is a government platform launched under India s Mission LiFE, a global movement for sustainable living initiated by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with UNICEF and YuWaah.

It enables citizens and institutions to log plantation drives, upload photos and take part in environmental challenges, making sustainability efforts measurable, visible and participatory.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh September 26, 2025 Weather Update: One Last Spell Of Heavy Rains On Sept 28-29 Before...

Madhya Pradesh September 26, 2025 Weather Update: One Last Spell Of Heavy Rains On Sept 28-29 Before...

MP News: Ambedkar Statue Sparks New Row In Gwalior As Road Renamed Overnight As ‘Sir Justice BN...

MP News: Ambedkar Statue Sparks New Row In Gwalior As Road Renamed Overnight As ‘Sir Justice BN...

MP Govt To Track Tree Felling, Plantation On MeriLiFEportal First Such Initiative In India

MP Govt To Track Tree Felling, Plantation On MeriLiFEportal First Such Initiative In India

Bhopal News: Youth Living With Aunt Found Hanging, Kin Allege Foul Play

Bhopal News: Youth Living With Aunt Found Hanging, Kin Allege Foul Play

Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows Anusuchit Jati-Jan Jati Adhikari Karamchari Sangh Interventions In...

Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows Anusuchit Jati-Jan Jati Adhikari Karamchari Sangh Interventions In...