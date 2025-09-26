MP Govt To Track Tree Felling, Plantation On MeriLiFEportal First Such Initiative In India

Representational picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a pioneering step towards environmental transparency, theUrban Administration Department (UAD) is preparing a proposal to upload comprehensive data on both tree plantation and tree cutting activities on the MeriLiFEportal, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.

The MeriLiFE portal, developed under the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), currently hosts data on plantation activities from 4,852 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the country. However, it lacks a mechanism to track the number of trees felled or the status of compensatory plantation.

According to UAD officials, over 31 lakh saplings have been planted this year across 416 ULBs in Madhya Pradesh. The data, updated daily, has already been uploaded on the portal up to September 25.

Despite these efforts, the state still lacks a system to monitor tree felling, its exact locations and whether required compensatory plantation has been carried out.

The proposed upgrade to the portal will position Madhya Pradesh as the first state in India to maintain official and transparent records of tree cutting alongside plantation.

The system will also track the location and survival status of each planted sapling, providing authorities with a reliable, real-time picture of ecological progress on the ground.

No verified data so far

Currently, no verified data exists on how many trees are cut in Madhya Pradesh annually. Once integrated with the MeriLiFE portal, the new system will allow authorities to track tree loss, verify compensatory plantation and assess ecological balance with greater accuracy.

MeriLiFEportal

The MeriLiFE portal (merilife.nic.in) is a government platform launched under India s Mission LiFE, a global movement for sustainable living initiated by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with UNICEF and YuWaah.

It enables citizens and institutions to log plantation drives, upload photos and take part in environmental challenges, making sustainability efforts measurable, visible and participatory.