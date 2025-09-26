 Bhopal News: Youth Living With Aunt Found Hanging, Kin Allege Foul Play
A 25-year-old man was found hanging at his residence under Ratibad police station limits on Thursday morning

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man was found hanging at his residence under Ratibad police station limits on Thursday morning. According to police, the youth identified as Simon Lawrence worked for a private firm.

For the past six years, he had been living with his maternal aunt in Shiv Nagar after the death of her husband. According to Simon’s younger brother Jerry, he was close to his aunt but the duo often quarrelled.

Police officials said the exact cause of death will be established after the post mortem. Investigations are underway to determine whether it was a suicide or if foul play was involved.

