MP News: Heard Of Badshah Halwai Ka Mandir & Chandan River? Try It Among Other Offbeat Destinations |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Some tourists prefer visiting well-known places where all facilities are available though they may be crowded. There are others who like off-beat destinations even though visiting there involves difficulties for they lack basic infrastructure like hotels, restaurants, local transport and guides.

On the eve of the World Tourism Day, here is a brief introduction to some of the untapped destinations of historical, religious and archaeological significance, besides places of natural beauty, which are yet to attain popularity.

Girari (Anuppur)

This small town in Anuppur district, about 40 km from the district headquarters, is significance from historical, archaeological, and tourism perspectives. In 1748, the Girari area was granted to Hirarai by Mandla's Gond king Shivraj Shah to protect his kingdom from Maratha invasion.

The village houses an incomplete temple constructed by Gond king Gaja Singh, where ancient relics and sculptures are scattered.

Ornamental pillars, partially built temple architectural fragments, Amalaka (stone disc), and other architectural pieces are strewn across the site. On the southern hill of the village, wooden fossils have been discovered, some of which are preserved in Shahdol district museum.

Badshah Halwai ka Mandir (Jabalpur)

On the road leading to Gwari Ghat on Narmada river from Jabalpur, lies the Badshah Halwai ka Mandir. It was a halwai (makers of sweets) who commissioned the temple and hence the name. Lord Ganesha presides over this temple with his consorts Goddess Riddhi and Goddess Siddhi.

For a long time, this temple remained unknown, hidden in a jungle and was discovered about 80 years ago. A special feature of this shrine is the Sri Yantra, which is a geometrical figure, related to the highest form of worship of god as Divine Mother.

Rampayali Temple (Balaghat)

It is said that Lord Rama had visited this place in present Balaghat district during his 14 years of exile. Since then this place came to be known as Ram Pavdali (a place where Ram had set his foot) or Rampayali. According to local people, Shri Ram temple was constructed 600 years ago by Maratha Bhonsle as a fort on the river banks.

The temple has been constructed in such a way that the first ray of sun falls at the feet of Lord Ram Balaji. The temple finds mention in the ancient history of India.

The serene Chandan river enhances the Rampayali town’s charm, making it ideal for nature lovers and spiritual seekers. The temple’s lore, unique idols, and scenic landscapes create a compelling attraction.

Ramrama Waterfall (Balaghat)

Located in the lush green Maikal Mountain ranges of Satpura, Ramrama, a cluster of waterfalls, is situated 40 kilometres from Balaghat district and 20 kilometres from Waraseoni tehsil.

The area is known for its cascading waters, half a dozen waterfalls, and terraced paths along the waterfalls. One of the waterfalls remains active year-round and continuously performs the abhishek of Mahadev temple situated there.