 Madhya Pradesh: Truck Rams Trolley On NH-30 In Mandla, Three Seriously Injured
Madhya Pradesh: Truck Rams Trolley On NH-30 In Mandla, Three Seriously Injured

Madhya Pradesh: Truck Rams Trolley On NH-30 In Mandla, Three Seriously Injured

Fortunately, the trolley’s driver and cleaner were reported to be out of danger.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Truck Rams Trolley On NH-30 In Mandla, Three Seriously Injured | FP Photo

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A major road accident occurred on National Highway 30, leaving three badly injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district on Friday. 

According to information, a truck loaded with iron rods rammed into a trolley moving ahead of it near Anjaniya of Mandla district. 

It is said that this accident caused serious injuries to the truck driver, cleaner and one more person traveling with them.

The accident happened near Chhui Ghat in Anjaniya. Both vehicles were coming from Chhattisgarh. 

MP News: BJP Leader’s Mother Targeted In Broad Daylight Chain Snatching In Jabalpur
As soon as information about the accident was received, Anjaniya outpost police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Mandla district hospital.

Police have registered the case and started an investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited.

