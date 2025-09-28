MP News: Son Kills Father With Axe Over Marriage, Land Dispute In Panna; Arrested From West Bengal

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Hacks Wife With Axe After Domestic Dispute | Representative Image

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a 24-year-old man from West Bengal who killed his father over a long-standing dispute related to his forced marriage and land transfer in Madhya Pradesh's Panna on Sunday.

Earlier on August 17, 2025, the deceased identified as Jagdish Patel, a 55-year-old man, was was sleeping in the courtyard of their home when the accused fatally striked him in the neck with a sharp axe.

The injured man was immediately rushed taken to the District Hospital, Panna, from where he was referred to Rewa, then Jabalpur, and finally Nagpur, where he succumbed during treatment.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, Superintendent of Police, Panna, Mrs. Nivedita Naidu, under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police, Panna, Ms. Vandana Chauhan, and SDOP, Panna, SP Singh Baghel, formed a team under the leadership of the Kotwali Police Station in-charge to investigate the matter and search for the accused.

Initial reports suggested the attack was executed by an unidentified person. Later, detailed investigations and interrogations revealed that the accused was none other than the victim's own son, Brijendra Patel.

Taking prompt action, the police team arrested the accused in the case from Durgapur, West Bengal.

According to police investigations, the deceased's second son, Surendra, had died of electrocution in 2021. His wife, Lakshmi, was forcibily married to the accused aginst his will.

Enraged by the forced marriage, and mounting with a panchayat decision to compensate Lakshmi with three acres of land led the accused to commit the crime.

Based on the report, a case was registered at Kotwali Police Station, Crime No. 710/25, under Section 109(1) of the IPC. A case was registered and taken up for investigation, and due to the death during treatment, Section 103(1) of the IPC was added to the case.