 Government Ignores Groundwater Tests After UCC Clean-Up; Green Activists Raise Concern
It is pathetic that government is now uninterested in any tests that could build confidence and ease panic among gas tragedy

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
Government Ignores Groundwater Tests After UCC Clean-Up; Green Activists Raise Concern | photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government is showing little interest in conducting groundwater testing at end of rainy season, the first monsoon after Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) plant cleanup in Bhopal. Environmentalists have raised concerns over the indifferent attitude of state agencies for not testing groundwater quality following the cleanup.

In January 2025, 350 MT chemical waste from UCC plant was transported to Pithampur for incineration. Dr SC Pandey, environmentalist, said, “Before cleanup, multiple groundwater tests were conducted around plant site to assess water quality.

It is pathetic that government is now uninterested in any tests that could build confidence and ease panic among gas tragedy survivors living nearby. This monsoon is the first after cleanup, so government should act in interest of survivors.”

Environment engineer Sudhir Paliwal said, “Groundwater testing is essential. Agencies like MP Pollution Control Board must initiate tests to provide comparative results (pre- and post-cleanup) and restore faith among residents.”

MP Pollution Control Board regional officer Brijesh Sharma said, “UCC chemicals were packed and stored on a 3ft high platform, so they didn’t seep into soil. Entire chemical waste was removed and incinerated in Pithampur. Therefore, no need for groundwater testing now.”

