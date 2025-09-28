MP News: Missing Woman Found Hanging, Son’s Body Recovered From Pond In Tikamgarh | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a missing woman was found hanging from a tree, while that of her three-year-old son was recovered from a pond near a temple in Tikamgarh on Sunday.

Baldeogarh police station in-charge Priti Bhargava said that the deceased, twenty-seven-year-old Santoshi Rajput, a resident of village Kelapur of Baldevgarh, left home with her son, Abhijeet, on Saturday evening.

Her action followed a quarrel with her husband, Naresh Rajput, on financial and family issues earlier in the day. Around 4 in the evening, she left with her son, leaving behind a five-year-old daughter.

She was last seen at the Vindhyasni Mata temple around 5 pm, but without the boy. On Sunday morning, the villagers spotted the bodies of both the mother and the child, hanging from a tree and in a pond adjoining the temple, respectively. They reported the matter to the police.

Onlookers later reported that she was drenched when she was seen walking near the temple, so the police suspect that Santoshi drowned her child in the pond. Then, she walked around three kilometers and hanged herself. The police have seized the bodies. A case has been registered, and police have started investigations.

It has also been learnt that the woman had a tumultuous married life and, only recently,was brought back to her marital home from her parents’, where she had gone after a dispute with her husband.