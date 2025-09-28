 MP News: Missing Woman Found Hanging, Son’s Body Recovered From Pond In Tikamgarh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Missing Woman Found Hanging, Son’s Body Recovered From Pond In Tikamgarh

MP News: Missing Woman Found Hanging, Son’s Body Recovered From Pond In Tikamgarh

The body of a missing woman was found hanging from a tree, while that of her three-year-old son was recovered from a pond near a temple

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Missing Woman Found Hanging, Son’s Body Recovered From Pond In Tikamgarh | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a missing woman was found hanging from a tree, while that of her three-year-old son was recovered from a pond near a temple in Tikamgarh on Sunday.

Baldeogarh police station in-charge Priti Bhargava said that the deceased, twenty-seven-year-old Santoshi Rajput, a resident of village Kelapur of Baldevgarh, left home with her son, Abhijeet, on Saturday evening. 

Her action followed a quarrel with her husband, Naresh Rajput, on financial and family issues earlier in the day. Around 4 in the evening, she left with her son, leaving behind a five-year-old daughter. 

Read Also
MP News: Burnt Rotis, Watery Dal Served To Children Under Mid-Day Meal In Panna; Parents Fear Health...
article-image

She was last seen at the Vindhyasni Mata temple around 5 pm, but without the boy. On Sunday morning, the villagers spotted the bodies of both the mother and the child, hanging from a tree and in a pond adjoining the temple, respectively. They reported the matter to the police. 

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Appeals In Animated Fashion After His Throw Was Blocked By Salman Agha; Video
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Appeals In Animated Fashion After His Throw Was Blocked By Salman Agha; Video
'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO
'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO
Kandivali Fire: Two Dead, Five Critically Injured After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen
Kandivali Fire: Two Dead, Five Critically Injured After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen
President Donald Trump To Address Meeting Of Top US Military Leaders At Quantico
President Donald Trump To Address Meeting Of Top US Military Leaders At Quantico

Onlookers later reported that she was drenched when she was seen walking near the temple, so the police suspect that Santoshi drowned her child in the pond. Then, she walked around three kilometers and hanged herself. The police have seized the bodies. A case has been registered, and police have started investigations. 

It has also been learnt that the woman had a tumultuous married life and, only recently,was brought back to her marital home from her parents’, where she had gone after a dispute with her husband.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Missing Woman Found Hanging, Son’s Body Recovered From Pond In Tikamgarh

MP News: Missing Woman Found Hanging, Son’s Body Recovered From Pond In Tikamgarh

MP News: Police Head-Quarters Issues SOP To Guard 1 Lakh+ Police Data At MPSEDC

MP News: Police Head-Quarters Issues SOP To Guard 1 Lakh+ Police Data At MPSEDC

MP News: Son Kills Father With Axe Over Marriage, Land Dispute In Panna; Arrested From West Bengal

MP News: Son Kills Father With Axe Over Marriage, Land Dispute In Panna; Arrested From West Bengal

MP News: 28-Year-Old Businessman Dies After Car Hits Pothole, Crashes Into Tree In Chhatarpur

MP News: 28-Year-Old Businessman Dies After Car Hits Pothole, Crashes Into Tree In Chhatarpur

MP News: Burnt Rotis, Watery Dal Served To Children Under Mid-Day Meal In Panna; Parents Fear Health...

MP News: Burnt Rotis, Watery Dal Served To Children Under Mid-Day Meal In Panna; Parents Fear Health...