MP News: Burnt Rotis, Watery Dal Served To Children Under Mid-Day Meal In Panna; Parents Fear Health Risks

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): The Mid-Day Meal Scheme, which aims to provide nutritious food to the malnourished, appears to be failing miserably as burnt rotis and water-like dal is being served to children in Madhya Pradesh's Panna.

The incident has come to light from the Government Primary and Secondary School in Nunagar, under Shahnagar block of Panna district.

Burnt rotis along with thin dal and inedible vegetable were spotted in the children's plate under Mid-Day Meal Scheme.

Not only this, even worms are found in the food.

Parents and villagers claimed that this poor quality of food is a serious risk to children’s health.

The children also revealed that the prescribed menu for the mid-day meal is not followed at all.

Negligence of Respondents

According to villagers and parents, the local groups responsible for operating mid-day meals are misusing the budget. A large portion of the funds allocated for children is being misused, while students are only being served meager meals.

Administration's Response

Amit Srivastava, BRCC of the District Education Center, Shahnagar, admitted that complaints about this school had been raised previously.

Notices were issued to the operators, but no proper action was taken. He assured that after this fresh complaint, a special investigation team will be formed and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

The primary objective of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme is to protect children from malnutrition and attract them to education. However, if children continue to get such poor-quality meals, both their health and education will be at risk.