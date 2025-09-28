 MP News: Burnt Rotis, Watery Dal Served To Children Under Mid-Day Meal In Panna; Parents Fear Health Risks
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Burnt Rotis, Watery Dal Served To Children Under Mid-Day Meal In Panna; Parents Fear Health Risks

MP News: Burnt Rotis, Watery Dal Served To Children Under Mid-Day Meal In Panna; Parents Fear Health Risks

Parents and villagers say this poor quality of food is a serious risk to children’s health.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Burnt Rotis, Watery Dal Served To Children Under Mid-Day Meal In Panna; Parents Fear Health Risks |

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): The Mid-Day Meal Scheme, which aims to provide nutritious food to the malnourished, appears to be failing miserably as burnt rotis and water-like dal is being served to children in Madhya Pradesh's Panna.

The incident has come to light from the Government Primary and Secondary School in Nunagar, under Shahnagar block of Panna district.

Burnt rotis along with thin dal and inedible vegetable were spotted in the children's plate under Mid-Day Meal Scheme.

Not only this, even worms are found in the food.

FPJ Shorts
Navratri 2025: Dombivli Comes Alive With Rasarang Garba Festival, Thousands Celebrate
Navratri 2025: Dombivli Comes Alive With Rasarang Garba Festival, Thousands Celebrate
Mumbai Embraces GST 2.0: Essentials, White Goods Get Cheaper, Shoppers Rejoice
Mumbai Embraces GST 2.0: Essentials, White Goods Get Cheaper, Shoppers Rejoice
Navratri 2025: NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba Event In Vadodara; Issues Apology After PDA Video Goes Viral
Navratri 2025: NRI Couple Caught Kissing While Dancing At Garba Event In Vadodara; Issues Apology After PDA Video Goes Viral
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Did Suryakumar Yadav Skip Trophy Photoshoot Alongside Pakistan Captain Salman Agha? Check Out Viral Pic
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Did Suryakumar Yadav Skip Trophy Photoshoot Alongside Pakistan Captain Salman Agha? Check Out Viral Pic

Parents and villagers claimed that this poor quality of food is a serious risk to children’s health.

The children also revealed that the prescribed menu for the mid-day meal is not followed at all.

Read Also
National Daughters Day : Not Burden, But Asset; Not Weakness, But Strength
article-image

Negligence of Respondents

According to villagers and parents, the local groups responsible for operating mid-day meals are misusing the budget. A large portion of the funds allocated for children is being misused, while students are only being served meager meals.

Read Also
MP News: Jabalpur Fan Creates Giant 22-Foot Jersey To Cheer India In Asia Cup India-Pakistan Final
article-image

Administration's Response

Amit Srivastava, BRCC of the District Education Center, Shahnagar, admitted that complaints about this school had been raised previously.

Notices were issued to the operators, but no proper action was taken. He assured that after this fresh complaint, a special investigation team will be formed and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

The primary objective of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme is to protect children from malnutrition and attract them to education. However, if children continue to get such poor-quality meals, both their health and education will be at risk.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Son Kills Father With Axe Over Marriage, Land Dispute In Panna; Arrested From West Bengal

MP News: Son Kills Father With Axe Over Marriage, Land Dispute In Panna; Arrested From West Bengal

MP News: 28-Year-Old Businessman Dies After Car Hits Pothole, Crashes Into Tree In Chhatarpur

MP News: 28-Year-Old Businessman Dies After Car Hits Pothole, Crashes Into Tree In Chhatarpur

MP News: Burnt Rotis, Watery Dal Served To Children Under Mid-Day Meal In Panna; Parents Fear Health...

MP News: Burnt Rotis, Watery Dal Served To Children Under Mid-Day Meal In Panna; Parents Fear Health...

Bhopal News: 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain' Fame Shilpa Shinde Joins Bhopal Garba Mahotsav, Dances With...

Bhopal News: 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain' Fame Shilpa Shinde Joins Bhopal Garba Mahotsav, Dances With...

MP News: Over 25k Girls Worshipped In Mass Kanya Poojan On Saptami In Ujjain; World Record Set

MP News: Over 25k Girls Worshipped In Mass Kanya Poojan On Saptami In Ujjain; World Record Set