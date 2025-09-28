 MP News: Jabalpur Fan Creates Giant 22-Foot Jersey To Cheer India In Asia Cup India-Pakistan Final
MP News: Jabalpur Fan Creates Giant 22-Foot Jersey To Cheer India In Asia Cup India-Pakistan Final

The fan dedicated this jersey to the Indian Cricket Team and it symbolises the hope of India's bold perfomance tonight

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): All eyes are set on the much awaited India-Pakistan rivalry in Asia cup's final on Sunday.

As fans are gearing up for the clash, one cricket enthusiast from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has taken his passion for the sports to a next level by designing a 22 feet long jersey.

Sources said, the fan, Chandraprakash Nandu has designed a massive cricket jersey measuring 22 feet long and 22 feet wide to extend his support of the 'Men in Blue.'

According to Nandu, the jersey is dedicated to the Indian Cricket Team and it aims to manifest India's bold performance against the opponents in the title clash.

"This jersey is a walking tribute to our Men In Blue, I believe the team's form is at peak and they will shatter all the records to create history tonight," Nandu added proudly.

Meanwhile young fans are equally positive about today's match. They belive India's star batters, Abhishek Sharma and Captain Surya Kumar Yadav are in an extremely good form and their form is going to lead the team towards victory.

"The final clash between both the country is no more just a sport it's a statement for our national pride," said another fan.

Notably, India and Pakistan are meeting in an Asia Cup final after 41 years, adding to the weight of the occasion. Both the team faced each other for 21 times in Asia Cup, out of which India marked their victory 12 times.

The Men in Blue remains undefeatable in the entire tournament and are eyeing their 13th victory against Pakistan in Asia Cup.

