 Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice for Notorious Tiger Poacher Dharkelama, Absconding For 10 Years After Satpura Kill
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalInterpol Issues Red Corner Notice for Notorious Tiger Poacher Dharkelama, Absconding For 10 Years After Satpura Kill

Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice for Notorious Tiger Poacher Dharkelama, Absconding For 10 Years After Satpura Kill

In a significant crackdown, STSF arrested 30 members of the poaching syndicate

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice for Notorious Tiger Poacher Dharkelama, Absconding For 10 Years After Satpura Kill | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Interpol headquarters in France has issued a Red Corner Notice against notorious international tiger smuggler Dharke Lama, alias Tarke, a Nepalese national, following a formal request from the State Tiger Strike Force (STSF).

According to Shubhranjan Sen, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Lama has been absconding for 10 years. A case was registered against him on July 13, 2015, for poaching a tiger in Satpura Tiger Reserve (Narmadapuram) and smuggling its bones to China. The case was later transferred to STSF.

In a significant crackdown, STSF arrested 30 members of the poaching syndicate. In December 2022, a Narmadapuram court convicted 29 accused, sentencing each to five years in jail and imposing a collective penalty of Rs 7.10 lakh.

Later, on January 24, 2024, Tashi Sherpa, another key international smuggler linked to the gang, was arrested from Siliguri, West Bengal, near the India-Nepal border. He too was sentenced to five years by the Narmadapuram court.

FPJ Shorts
Top-10 Most Valued Indian Firms Lose Nearly ₹3 Lakh Crore In Market Cap; TCS Suffers Biggest Hit
Top-10 Most Valued Indian Firms Lose Nearly ₹3 Lakh Crore In Market Cap; TCS Suffers Biggest Hit
Navaratri 2025: 'He Has Backstabbed India', Donald Trump Showed As 'Asura' In West Bengal's Durga Pandal
Navaratri 2025: 'He Has Backstabbed India', Donald Trump Showed As 'Asura' In West Bengal's Durga Pandal
Bihar STET 2025 Registration Date Extended Till October 5; Check Details Here
Bihar STET 2025 Registration Date Extended Till October 5; Check Details Here
'Never Has Such A Large Number Of People Lost Their Lives In A Program Organised By Political Party': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
'Never Has Such A Large Number Of People Lost Their Lives In A Program Organised By Political Party': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

This is the first case in which 28 members of a tiger poaching and smuggling network , including poachers, couriers, middlemen, and smugglers, were arrested, tried and convicted.

STSF used narco analysis and brain mapping during the investigation to gather crucial evidence. Assistance was also sought from Interpol, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, and other agencies, making it a landmark case in India s wildlife crime history.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh September 28, 2025 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert For Dhar, Khargone & Others;...

Madhya Pradesh September 28, 2025 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert For Dhar, Khargone & Others;...

Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice for Notorious Tiger Poacher Dharkelama, Absconding For 10 Years...

Interpol Issues Red Corner Notice for Notorious Tiger Poacher Dharkelama, Absconding For 10 Years...

MP News: Couple Abandons Infant In Betul, Jumps To Death

MP News: Couple Abandons Infant In Betul, Jumps To Death

Indore News: High Court Bans Burning Of Sonam Raghuvanshi's ‘Surpanakha’ Effigy On Dussehra

Indore News: High Court Bans Burning Of Sonam Raghuvanshi's ‘Surpanakha’ Effigy On Dussehra

Hear Pleas In Recruitment Case: Supreme Court To MP High Court

Hear Pleas In Recruitment Case: Supreme Court To MP High Court