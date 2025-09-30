Indore-Mumbai Special Train Tejas Likely To Be Extended Till November 29; Check Fares, Timings & Halts

Indore-Mumbai Superfast Special Tejas Train Run Extended | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The superfast Indore-Mumbai Tejas is likely to be extended till November 29. This is the third time the train will be extended, owing to the passenger demand.

Though no official notification was issued. Railway sources stated that the train will continue to operate as per the previous schedule, and timings, route, stoppages, and coach composition will remain the same. Booking for the extended trips has already begun. This extension will provide greater convenience to passengers traveling between Indore and Mumbai.

According to railway sources, the last trip of the Tejas Special train from Mumbai Central for Indore will be November 28. The train departs from Mumbai every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Similarly, the last trip of the Tejas Special train from Indore to Mumbai Central has been extended until November 29. The train will depart from Indore every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. No official announcement has yet been made regarding the extension of this train.

Indore-Mumbai Special Train Tejas Fares:

Tejas fares are relatively higher compared to other superfast trains like Duronto and Avantika Express running on the same route. The ticket price for Tejas starts from Rs 1800. IAC Economy costs Rs 1805, Second AC Rs 2430 and First class Rs 3800.

Indore-Mumbai Special Train Tejas Stoppages:

The train halts at seven railway stations, exluding source and destination: Ujjain, Ratlam, Dahod, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi and Borivali.

Duration

The Indore-Mumbai Tejas train also takes longer than the Duronto Express, on the same route. Tejas takes 3 hours longer than the Duronto to complete the journey from Indore to Mumbai.

The Duronto Express (12228), which runs biweekly from Indore, departs Indore at 9 pm and arrives in Mumbai at 8:20 am the next day. The journey time is 11 hours and 20 minutes.