 Indore-Mumbai Special Train Tejas Likely To Be Extended Till November 29; Check Fares, Timings & Halts
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore-Mumbai Special Train Tejas Likely To Be Extended Till November 29; Check Fares, Timings & Halts

Indore-Mumbai Special Train Tejas Likely To Be Extended Till November 29; Check Fares, Timings & Halts

Tejas fares are relatively higher compared to other superfast trains like Duronto and Avantika Express running on the same route

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Indore-Mumbai Superfast Special Tejas Train Run Extended | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The superfast Indore-Mumbai Tejas is likely to be extended till November 29. This is the third time the train will be extended, owing to the passenger demand.

Though no official notification was issued. Railway sources stated that the train will continue to operate as per the previous schedule, and timings, route, stoppages, and coach composition will remain the same. Booking for the extended trips has already begun. This extension will provide greater convenience to passengers traveling between Indore and Mumbai.

Read Also
Travel: 7 Must-Visit Places Near Indore That Will Give You Heavenly Sahyadri Vibes In Monsoon
article-image

According to railway sources, the last trip of the Tejas Special train from Mumbai Central for Indore will be November 28. The train departs from Mumbai every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Similarly, the last trip of the Tejas Special train from Indore to Mumbai Central has been extended until November 29. The train will depart from Indore every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. No official announcement has yet been made regarding the extension of this train.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road
Thane: 27-Year-Old Woman Killed After Truck Hits Two-Wheeler On Ghodbunder Road
'Manali To Leh On One Wheel-er:' Travel Vlogger's Unique And Adventurous Ride Goes Viral; Netizens Have Mixed Reactions
'Manali To Leh On One Wheel-er:' Travel Vlogger's Unique And Adventurous Ride Goes Viral; Netizens Have Mixed Reactions
RBI Issues New Guidelines for Small Business Loans, Increasing Lending Flexibility For Banks
RBI Issues New Guidelines for Small Business Loans, Increasing Lending Flexibility For Banks
Student Of The Year Actor Caught With 3.5 Kgs Of Cocaine At Chennai Airport: Report
Student Of The Year Actor Caught With 3.5 Kgs Of Cocaine At Chennai Airport: Report
Read Also
Indore Chappan Dukaan Tour: Tasting Dabeli, Dal Pakwan, Jini Dosa & What Not; Check Out Some...
article-image

Indore-Mumbai Special Train Tejas Fares:

Tejas fares are relatively higher compared to other superfast trains like Duronto and Avantika Express running on the same route. The ticket price for Tejas starts from Rs 1800. IAC Economy costs Rs 1805, Second AC Rs 2430 and First class Rs 3800.

Indore-Mumbai Special Train Tejas Stoppages:

The train halts at seven railway stations, exluding source and destination: Ujjain, Ratlam, Dahod, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi and Borivali.

Duration

The Indore-Mumbai Tejas train also takes longer than the Duronto Express, on the same route. Tejas takes 3 hours longer than the Duronto to complete the journey from Indore to Mumbai.

The Duronto Express (12228), which runs biweekly from Indore, departs Indore at 9 pm and arrives in Mumbai at 8:20 am the next day. The journey time is 11 hours and 20 minutes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore-Mumbai Special Train Tejas Likely To Be Extended Till November 29; Check Fares, Timings &...

Indore-Mumbai Special Train Tejas Likely To Be Extended Till November 29; Check Fares, Timings &...

Madhya Pradesh September 30, 2025 Weather Updates: New Weather System Delays Monsoon Withdrawal;...

Madhya Pradesh September 30, 2025 Weather Updates: New Weather System Delays Monsoon Withdrawal;...

Indore News: Suicide Video Alone Not Enough Ground To Deny Bail, Rules Indore Bench Of MP High Court

Indore News: Suicide Video Alone Not Enough Ground To Deny Bail, Rules Indore Bench Of MP High Court

Indore News: DAVV To Prioritise Funding For Proposed Jhabua Medical College

Indore News: DAVV To Prioritise Funding For Proposed Jhabua Medical College

Zero From Indore, Two From Bhopal: Government Schools Tell A Stark Tale In National Rankings

Zero From Indore, Two From Bhopal: Government Schools Tell A Stark Tale In National Rankings