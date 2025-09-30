 MP News: Wildlife Lovers To Pay More As Safari & Entry Charges Hiked At Bhopal's Van Vihar, Indore's Ralamandal & More
The changes come as part of efforts to improve visitor facilities, maintain wildlife habitats, and enhance overall park experiences.

Tuesday, September 30, 2025
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The management of Van Vihar National Park, Ralamandal Sanctuary, and Mukundpur Zoo has announced a revision in entry and safari fees, effective immediately.

The new rates are as follows:

Entry and Safari Fees:

• Visit by walk: ₹25 per person

• By own cycle: ₹30 per person

• Van Vihar National Park cycle: ₹40 per person

• Two-wheelers (max 2 persons): ₹80

• Auto rickshaw (max 4 persons): ₹120

• Light motor vehicle (up to 5 persons): ₹300

• Light motor vehicle (more than 5 persons): ₹500

• Mini bus (up to 20 persons): ₹1,100

• Bus (more than 20 persons): ₹2,200

Safari by Golf Cart:

• Per person: ₹60

• Children 5–12 years: ₹40

• Children below 5 years: Free

• Full golf cart (max 6 persons): ₹400

Safari by Vehicle Provided by Management:

• Per person: ₹100

• Children 5–12 years: ₹30

• Children below 5 years: Free

• Full vehicle (max 6 persons): ₹1,000

Night Safari by Vehicle Provided by Management:

• Per person: ₹300

• Children 5–12 years: ₹150

• Children below 5 years: Free

• Full vehicle (max 6 persons): ₹1,500

Tourists visiting these popular destinations can now expect updated charges for entry and guided tours.

In addition to regular access, visitors have the option to hire golf carts or vehicles provided by the park authorities for a more comfortable and guided experience.

Officials stated that these measures are intended to ensure safety, convenience, and better management of tourist flow within the parks.

The fee revision is expected to benefit both the parks and their visitors by enabling upgraded facilities, improved pathways, and better maintenance of natural surroundings.

