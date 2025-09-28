 Hear Pleas In Recruitment Case: Supreme Court To MP High Court
A special leave petition (SLP) was filed in the Supreme Court against the HC order

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the Madhya Pradesh high court to hear petitions of the candidates selected on 87% posts of the recruitments held by the forest and jail departments.

The MP HC had refused to hear the petitions as the Advocate General (AG) office had said that the petitioners were selected against 13% posts which were on hold.

A special leave petition (SLP) was filed in the Supreme Court against the HC order dated June 20 this year.

Senior advocate Rameshwar Thakur, who appeared on behalf of the petitioners, said that due to irregularities in the direct recruitment examination for the posts of forest department and assistant jail superintendent etc.

In 2022-23, the results of the candidates were withheld. Out of these, more than 24 candidates from Backward Class and General Category filed a petition with the division bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court, he said.

The AG office had informed the high court that the petitioners were selected on 13% posts which were on hold, whereas the petitioners were selected against 87% of the posts but their results were withheld by the Employees Selection Board (ESB), Bhopal.

Accepting the statement of the AG office as correct, the court refused to hear the petitions. Subsequently the special leave petition (SLP) was filed in the Supreme Court. Thakur said the apex court had now ordered that the petitioners should file an application before the high court informing it of the facts of the case. The high court should hear and resolve the issues raised in the petition on merits.

