MP News: BJP Leader’s Mother Targeted In Broad Daylight Chain Snatching In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Incidents of chain snatching continue to trouble residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

In the latest case, the mother of BJP Mandal President Amit Rai became a victim of the same in the Adhartal area’s Jayprakash Nagar.

According to police, Amit Rai’s mother had gone for her routine walk near a Durga temple when two unidentified men on a bike approached her.

Within seconds, they snatched the gold chain weighing around 25 grams from her neck and sped away, even before locals could react.

As soon as she noticed, the woman raised an alarm. Hearing her voice, nearby people rushed to help her.

Adhartal police reached the spot soon after receiving the complaint. Officers said the crime was captured on nearby CCTV cameras and efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation and further details are awaited.

Army Jawan's wife fell victim in April in Jabalpur

In the month of April, two men on a bike snatched the gold chain of an army man's wife in Jabalpur.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area and the footage was later widely shared on social media.

In the footage, the woman was seen walking along the street with another woman when one of the men approached her on foot and suddenly snatched the mangalsutra from her neck.