 MP News: BJP Leader’s Mother Targeted In Broad Daylight Chain Snatching In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: BJP Leader’s Mother Targeted In Broad Daylight Chain Snatching In Jabalpur

MP News: BJP Leader’s Mother Targeted In Broad Daylight Chain Snatching In Jabalpur

Officers said the crime was captured on nearby CCTV cameras and efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
MP News: BJP Leader’s Mother Targeted In Broad Daylight Chain Snatching In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Incidents of chain snatching continue to trouble residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. 

In the latest case, the mother of BJP Mandal President Amit Rai became a victim of the same in the Adhartal area’s Jayprakash Nagar.

According to police, Amit Rai’s mother had gone for her routine walk near a Durga temple when two unidentified men on a bike approached her. 

Within seconds, they snatched the gold chain weighing around 25 grams from her neck and sped away, even before locals could react.

FPJ Shorts
'We Don't Know Whether...': F1 Ferrari Driver Lewis Hamilton Shares Emotional Update Of His Dog Roscoe's Health Battle
'We Don't Know Whether...': F1 Ferrari Driver Lewis Hamilton Shares Emotional Update Of His Dog Roscoe's Health Battle
Thane News: Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation Registers 3 FIRs For Illegal Road Digging And Water Connections
Thane News: Bhiwandi Nizampura City Municipal Corporation Registers 3 FIRs For Illegal Road Digging And Water Connections
Uttar Pradesh News: AI-Generated Leopard Images Spark Panic In Lucknow; 2 Detained
Uttar Pradesh News: AI-Generated Leopard Images Spark Panic In Lucknow; 2 Detained
Mumbai’s Sarvajanik Ganpati Mandals To Donate For Flood-Affected Farmers In Maharashtra
Mumbai’s Sarvajanik Ganpati Mandals To Donate For Flood-Affected Farmers In Maharashtra
Read Also
Watch Video: 2 Bike-Borne Men Snatch Gold Chain From Jabalpur Army Jawan’s Wife Walking On Road In...
article-image

As soon as she noticed, the woman raised an alarm. Hearing her voice, nearby people rushed to help her. 

Adhartal police reached the spot soon after receiving the complaint. Officers said the crime was captured on nearby CCTV cameras and efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation and further details are awaited.

Army Jawan's wife fell victim in April in Jabalpur

In the month of April, two men on a bike snatched the gold chain of an army man's wife in Jabalpur.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area and the footage was later widely shared on social media.

In the footage, the woman was seen walking along the street with another woman when one of the men approached her on foot and suddenly snatched the mangalsutra from her neck.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Truck Rams Trolley On NH-30 In Mandla, Three Seriously Injured

Madhya Pradesh: Truck Rams Trolley On NH-30 In Mandla, Three Seriously Injured

MP News: BJP Leader’s Mother Targeted In Broad Daylight Chain Snatching In Jabalpur

MP News: BJP Leader’s Mother Targeted In Broad Daylight Chain Snatching In Jabalpur

MP News: ‘I Love Mohammad’ Banners Sparks Communal Row In Jabalpur; Hindu Outfits Responds With...

MP News: ‘I Love Mohammad’ Banners Sparks Communal Row In Jabalpur; Hindu Outfits Responds With...

MP News: Unique Jabalpur Durga Puja Pandal Promotes Swadeshi Campaign, Mocks Donald Trump’s...

MP News: Unique Jabalpur Durga Puja Pandal Promotes Swadeshi Campaign, Mocks Donald Trump’s...

Bhopal Power Cut September 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adampur, Red Square, Transport Nagar &...

Bhopal Power Cut September 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Adampur, Red Square, Transport Nagar &...