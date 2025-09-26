 MP Govt To Act Strictly Against Those Who File Fake Plaints And Blackmail Officers On CM Helpline
MP Govt To Act Strictly Against Those Who File Fake Plaints And Blackmail Officers On CM Helpline

Officials from Satna, Seoni, Maihar and many other districts said some people put pressure on them by lodging fake complaints on CM Helpline

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government will strictly act against those who blackmail officers and employees, filing fake complaints against them on the CM Helpline.

The Public Service Management Department has sought from the districts lists of those who file such fake complaints.

Information about such people has been sought from the collectors in a prescribed format.

In the directive, it has been mentioned that some people file false complaints on the CM Helpline.

Their purpose is to put pressure on the officers and employees of various departments and blackmail them.

A report on such cases has been sought from the districts. In the review meetings of the CM Helpline complaints, it came to light that some people filed fake complaints.

Earlier, the officers were advised to register FIRs in such cases. Now, the government has issued an order and sought information about such people from the collectors.

Reports on such cases were received from a few districts. The Additional Chief Secretary (Rural Development) also raised the issue of fake complaints.

The officers from Satna, Seoni, Maihar, and many other districts said some people put pressure on them by lodging fake complaints on the CM Helpline.

The government is collecting information about such people as blackmail officers and mulling over registering FIRs against them.

The formats sent to the district contain columns like the name of a complainant, his mobile number, the total complaints filed by him, and the officers’ comments on him.

