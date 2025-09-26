 Bhopal News: Man Rapes Friend’s Daughter On Railway Job Pretext
Woman was raped by her father’s middle-aged friend on the pretext of securing her a job in the railways

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 08:50 PM IST
Bhopal News: Man Rapes Friend's Daughter On Railway Job Pretext

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman was raped by her father’s middle-aged friend on the pretext of securing her a job in the railways. Police have registered a case and taken the accused into custody.

According to reports, the 34-year-old victim lives in Bag Sewania area. The accused identified as Button Dohre alias Bablu is a clerk in the railways and a close friend of the woman’s father and frequently visited their house. He promised the woman of a job in the railways.

Recently the victim realized that Dohre had no intention of keeping his promise. On Thursday, she approached the police with her relatives and filed a complaint.

In-charge Bag Sewania police station Amit Soni said the accused has been booked under relevant sections and has been taken into custody.

