Bhopal News: Man Rapes Friend’s Daughter On Railway Job Pretext | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman was raped by her father’s middle-aged friend on the pretext of securing her a job in the railways. Police have registered a case and taken the accused into custody.

According to reports, the 34-year-old victim lives in Bag Sewania area. The accused identified as Button Dohre alias Bablu is a clerk in the railways and a close friend of the woman’s father and frequently visited their house. He promised the woman of a job in the railways.

The victim in her complaint alleged that two years ago Dohre allegedly took her to a hotel room where he raped her while assuring her of providing the job soon.

Since then he continued to sexually exploit her on multiple occasions over the past two years while claiming to fulfil his promise soon.

Recently the victim realized that Dohre had no intention of keeping his promise. On Thursday, she approached the police with her relatives and filed a complaint.

In-charge Bag Sewania police station Amit Soni said the accused has been booked under relevant sections and has been taken into custody.