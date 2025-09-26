 MP News: 'Never Questioned Sacredness Of Relations, But Spoke About Culture,' Says Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya
MP News: 'Never Questioned Sacredness Of Relations, But Spoke About Culture,' Says Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya

Congress stages sit-in outside minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s residence

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijaivargiya has clarified his stand on his statement made in Shajapur on Thursday.

Vijayvargiya said in Bhopal on Friday that he had never put a question mark on the sacredness of relationship and that he had spoken only about culture and tradition.

“In Indian culture, all relations are sacred, but every relation has certain dignities, so what is in vogue in foreign countries is not acceptable in our society,” he said.

He, too, kisses the head of his sister, Vijayvargiya said, adding that he had spoken only about Indian culture and foreign tradition.

Had they heard my complete speech, they would have never raised such questions, Vijayvargiya said.

Only parts of his speech were heard and questions raised, the minister said.

On the other hand, the Congress staged a sit-in outside his residence in Bhopal, demanding his resignation from the ministry.

Vijay Shah supports

Minister Vijay Shah supported Vijayvargiya’s statement. Legislator Kanchan Tanve is like his own sister, but he should not kiss her in public, Shah said.

“This is not our culture. Every civilisation has different customs. In Hindu tradition, we do not accept many things which are awkward.”

