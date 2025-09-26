 MP News: ‘I Love Mohammad’ Banners Sparks Communal Row In Jabalpur; Hindu Outfits Responds With ‘I Love Shri Ram’ Posters
"I Love You Mohammed" posters have been put up not only in Jabalpur but in many other parts of the country

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
MP News: “I Love Mohammad” Banners Sparks Communal Row In Jabalpur; Hindu Outfits Responds With "I Love Shri Ram" Posters | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh communal tension was witnessed in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur where massive banners with the slogan “I Love Mohammad” surfaced in Muslim localities of the city.

A big poster prominently was hanging at Mohammadi Gate in the Naya Mohalla area, while similar ones were spotted on a mosque under the Hanuman Tal police station limits of the city.

The banner with words, written in English, have become a hot topic of discussion not just in the city but also across the country. Members of a particular community standing in rows, holding “I Love Mohammad” posters.

According to reports, more such posters are may soon be put up across the city in muslim dominated areas. This action has triggered Hindu Seva Parishad to file a formal police complaint in Omati police station.

Hindu organisations responded by putting up posters with slogans like "I Love Shri Ram," "I Love Mahakal," and saffron flags at various locations in the city.

According to th Hindu organisations, if any untoward incident is attempted, they are fully prepared and will not allow the peace of the city to be disturbed.

Similar "I Love You Mohammed" posters have been put up not only in Jabalpur but in many other parts of the country as well. A police complaint has been filed in Kanpur regarding this matter. Meanwhile, the Jabalpur administration and police are closely monitoring the situation.

