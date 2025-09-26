 MP News: Distressed Soybean Farmers Runs Tractor Over Standing Crop In Sehore, Say Harvesting Cost Overpowered Selling Price In Mandi; VIDEO
MP News: Distressed Soybean Farmers Runs Tractor Over Standing Crop In Sehore, Say Harvesting Cost Overpowered Selling Price In Mandi; VIDEO

The video highlights the growing frustration among farmers in the state

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Soybean Farmers In Sehore Runs Tractor Over Standing Crop Out Of Distress, Congress Demands Higher Msp; VIDEO

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore ran a tractor over his standing soybean crop citing lower market price.

A farmer from Chapri village, identified as Mohan Jat distressed with the grappling with losses of Soyabean crops ran a tractor over his standing crop. The farmers claimed that Soy's harvesting costs were higher than the crop’s market price.

Meanwhile on the other hand, farmers cultivating garlic and onion are witnessing doubled incomes this season.

article-image

A disheartning video of the incident surfaced on internet where the farmer can be seen running his tractor over lush green soy crops. The video highlights the growing frustration among farmers in the state. The farmers are pushed at a stage where they are forced to destroy their own crops rather than face debts.

Earlier, soybean farmers in Petlawad tehsil faced a crisis as Yellow Mosaic virus ravaged crops on nearly 1,000 hectares, with up to 80% damage.

Despite heavy use of pesticides, the infestation continues to destroy crops. According to Radheshyam Anjana, a local farmer, "Even pesticides are not proving useful.

Initially, the crops showed promise, but then plants began turning yellow, marking the onset of Yellow Mosaic disease.

article-image

Farmers have struggled with soyabean cultivation since the season began. The first round of sowing failed to germinate in many areas, and the second attempt also yielded poor results.

