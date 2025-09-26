Bhopal News: 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam'; BMC To Plant 50,000 More Saplings | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is carrying out an extensive plantation drive under Seva Pakhwada with an initiative, Ek Bagiya Maa ke Naam, that is developing garden in mother’s name.

The campaign aims to establish green spaces across all 21 zones of the city, with a target of planting 50,000 more saplings in each zone during the fortnight drive.

According to BMC’s garden cell, 2,500 saplings will be planted simultaneously in different parts of the city while a special drive on Gandhi Jayanti October 2 will witness the plantation of 5,000 saplings in a single day. Locations such as government land, BHEL area, Dairy Estate Complex and Bhadbhada region have been identified for the drive.

According to BMC officials, a garden is being created daily in a different locality with help of local participation. “We invite private organisations, environment NGOs and local citizens to boost the campaign,” said BMC executive engineer Pramod Malviya.

The Seva Pakhwada, which began on September 17 (Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday) and will continue till October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary) focuses on health, sanitation, education, nutrition, women’s empowerment and environment protection. Plantation drive like Ek Bagiya Maa ke Naam forms a key part of its environment agenda.

Earlier, the corporation had launched Ek Ped Maa ke Naam where individuals had planted saplings in honour of their mothers. The current campaign expands this vision by dedicating entire gardens to Mother Earth, with the dual aim of enhancing Bhopal’s green cover and improving air quality.

65,000 saplings planted

So far, this monsoon season, 65,000 saplings have been planted across all the 21 zones of the city. Zone 21 has taken the lead with 10,940 saplings followed by Zone 8 with 7,642, Zone 14 with 5,845, Zone 5 with 5,226, and Zone 13 with 4,468 saplings.

Inspired by Miyawaki concept

Retired horticulture professor KS Tomar has compared the initiative to Japanese Miyawaki method of forestation, pioneered by botanist Akira Miyawaki in 1970s.

The technique involves planting diverse native species closely together, creating dense, fast-growing mini-forests that become self-sustainable within a few years.