Indore Youth Rams Scooter Into Ex-GF After She Refused To Patch Up With Him-- VIDEO

Indore News: Youth Rams Scooter Into Ex-GF On Refusal To Rekindle Relationship |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth struck his ex-girlfriend with his speeding two-wheeler after she refused his demand to resume their relationship.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Bhagyalaxmi Nagar under Hira Nagar police station limits.

CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday in which the accused Rajendra Chaurasia is seen hitting the woman with her scooter intentionally despite the woman attempting to defend herself by throwing a stone towards him.

इंदौर के हरिनगर थाना क्षेत्र का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें एक युवक अपनी एक्टिवा स्कूटी से एक महिला को जानबूझकर टक्कर मार देता है. महिला ने आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ पुलिस स्टेशन में केस दर्ज करवाया है.आरोपी की पहचान राजेंद्र चौरसिया के रूप में हुई है. वह एक निगरानीशुदा बदमाश है. pic.twitter.com/k7XSwohm7v — Abhishek Kumar (@pixelsabhi) September 25, 2025

According to the police, the accused confronted the woman on the road and insisted she live with him again. When she refused, an argument broke out. Enraged, Rajendra left the spot, only to return moments later, driving his two-wheeler at high speed and he struck her.

Hira Nagar police station in-charge Sushil Patel said that the accused Rajendra and the victim had been in a relationship and lived together for some time before she broke it off.

The police registered a case against him under relevant sections of BNS for molestation, assaulting and detained him. The accused already has nine criminal cases registered against him, five of them filed by the same woman.