Indore News: West Discom Claims 45% Fall In Power Complaints

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company has claimed a significant drop of around 45 per cent in complaints related to electricity supply in 15 districts under it over the past two months.

According to the company, a comparative review between the third week of September and the third week of November showed a steep decline in complaints, reflecting improvements in power distribution and supply management in western Madhya Pradesh.

Chief general manager Prakash Singh Chauhan said that on September 26, the region recorded around 5,800 complaints from approximately 62 lakh electricity consumers. In contrast, by November 22, the number of daily complaints had reduced to 3,030.

“This nearly 45 per cent reduction in complaints is evidence of stronger, more reliable supply and faster grievance handling,” Chauhan said.

According to the company’s statement: “The substantial decline in supply-related complaints is the direct and positive result of our sustained, district-wide improvement measures.”

Highlighting the ongoing initiatives, the West Discom said that it remained committed to ensuring consistent and better electricity supply, with additional system upgrades and monitoring mechanisms being implemented in the region.

“Our goal is to provide a seamless and dependable power experience to every consumer in western Madhya Pradesh. The recent data reflects the success of our efforts, but we are working to improve it even further,” the statement added.