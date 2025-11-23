 Indore News: West Discom Claims 45% Fall In Power Complaints
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: West Discom Claims 45% Fall In Power Complaints

Indore News: West Discom Claims 45% Fall In Power Complaints

The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company has claimed a significant drop of around 45 per cent in complaints related to electricity supply in 15 districts under it over the past two months.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: West Discom Claims 45% Fall In Power Complaints | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company has claimed a significant drop of around 45 per cent in complaints related to electricity supply in 15 districts under it over the past two months.

According to the company, a comparative review between the third week of September and the third week of November showed a steep decline in complaints, reflecting improvements in power distribution and supply management in western Madhya Pradesh.

Chief general manager Prakash Singh Chauhan said that on September 26, the region recorded around 5,800 complaints from approximately 62 lakh electricity consumers. In contrast, by November 22, the number of daily complaints had reduced to 3,030.

Read Also
MP News: State’s First Smart Hi-Tech Cowshed Nears Completion
article-image

“This nearly 45 per cent reduction in complaints is evidence of stronger, more reliable supply and faster grievance handling,” Chauhan said.

FPJ Shorts
Ukraine’s Leadership Has Shown 'Zero Gratitude' For Our Efforts: US President Donald Trump
Ukraine’s Leadership Has Shown 'Zero Gratitude' For Our Efforts: US President Donald Trump
Lucknow News: 19-Year-Old BSc Student Murdered At Home For Rejecting Marriage Proposal In Mohanlalganj
Lucknow News: 19-Year-Old BSc Student Murdered At Home For Rejecting Marriage Proposal In Mohanlalganj
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Event Highlights Rising Community Participation
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Event Highlights Rising Community Participation
Bombay High Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Man Held With 100g Mephedrone
Bombay High Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Man Held With 100g Mephedrone

According to the company’s statement: “The substantial decline in supply-related complaints is the direct and positive result of our sustained, district-wide improvement measures.”

Highlighting the ongoing initiatives, the West Discom said that it remained committed to ensuring consistent and better electricity supply, with additional system upgrades and monitoring mechanisms being implemented in the region.

“Our goal is to provide a seamless and dependable power experience to every consumer in western Madhya Pradesh. The recent data reflects the success of our efforts, but we are working to improve it even further,” the statement added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: West Discom Claims 45% Fall In Power Complaints

Indore News: West Discom Claims 45% Fall In Power Complaints

Indore News: 172 Caught While Driving Under Influence Of Liquor

Indore News: 172 Caught While Driving Under Influence Of Liquor

Indore News: Duty Performed With Sincerity Brings Satisfaction, Respect From Society, Says CP...

Indore News: Duty Performed With Sincerity Brings Satisfaction, Respect From Society, Says CP...

MP News: State Loses 8 Tigers In 2 Months; 46 Tigers Died So Far This Year

MP News: State Loses 8 Tigers In 2 Months; 46 Tigers Died So Far This Year

Angels Of Indore: Innovator Leading India’s Most Significant Semiconductor Breakthrough Journey

Angels Of Indore: Innovator Leading India’s Most Significant Semiconductor Breakthrough Journey