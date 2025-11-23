Indore News: 172 Caught While Driving Under Influence Of Liquor | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police launched a special drive and caught 172 drunk drivers in the city late on Saturday. During the drive, the police teams checked more than a thousand suspects. The combined patrol was conducted from Saturday night to Sunday to strengthen safety in the city.

On the instructions of police commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, officers from all four zones carried out the drive in their respective areas. Senior officers, station in-charges and police force jointly inspected the hotspots and acted against people involved in illegal activities.

During the action, police checked around 1070 criminals and suspects, out of which 461 faced legal action. As part of the campaign, more than 223 warrants were executed, including 41 permanent warrants, 74 arrest warrants and 108 bail warrants along with 60 summons served to offenders avoiding legal procedures.

As many as 172 people driving/riding vehicles under influence of alcohol were also caught by the police and booked under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police said such action would continue to check accidents and curb the dangerous habit of drunk driving.

Police also registered four NDPS Act cases against people found consuming illegal drugs and 12 cases were filed against individuals consuming liquor at public places.

Preventive action was taken against habitual offenders as well. Under various sections of the BNSS, action was taken against 50 criminals, including those known for repeated offences.

Drone patrolling was carried out in hotspots and shadow areas for monitoring. During this, more than 549 criminals were checked, including 207 goons, 58 burglars, 22 robbers, 98 knife offenders, 123 surveillance-listed criminals and 41 externed criminals, along with those involved in crimes against women, arson and damage to vehicles. All were warned not to engage in crime again.

Several absconding criminals were also arrested during the drive.