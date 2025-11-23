Indore News: BLO Lalit Joshi First To Achieve 100% Voter List Revision In Indore-5 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Intensive Revision of the voter list is progressing rapidly across Indore district under the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. Setting an exemplary benchmark, BLO Lalit Joshi, posted in Ward 47 of Assembly Constituency-5, has become the first booth level officer in the constituency to achieve 100% completion of the revision work.

To acknowledge his dedication and timely completion of duties, MLA Mahendra Hardia, BJP city president Sumit Mishra, regional coproator and MiC member Nandkishore Pahadiya, along with other local representatives, visited the very same booth to personally honour Joshi.

A celebratory band procession was also taken out in recognition of his exceptional performance.

Hardia praised Joshi’s commitment, stating that such diligence greatly strengthens democratic processes and sets a strong example for other BLOs.

He further instructed BLOs across the district to complete the SIR-2025 work within the prescribed timeline, assuring that officers who demonstrate discipline and timely completion will be appropriately rewarded.

Pahadiya also affirmed that BLOs who finish their tasks before the deadline will receive special appreciation and awards. At the event, Joshi was presented with a cash reward for his achievement.

It was highlighted that under Part Number 11 -- Goma Ki Feli, BLO Lalit Joshi not only completed the SIR-2025 work ahead of time but also ensured the entire booth’s data was fully digitalized, setting a model for efficiency and accuracy.