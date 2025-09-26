MP News: Ambedkar Statue Sparks New Row In Gwalior As Road Renamed Overnight As ‘Sir Justice BN Rao Marg’ |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Controversy over the architect of the Constitution has taken dramatic turns in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior where members of the Rakshak Morcha installed plaques renaming the road from Rajmata Square to the Collector’s Office as “Sir Justice BN Rao Marg” on late Thursday night.

While Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar is considered as the father of Indian Constitution, another cluster wants to establish BN Rao, the constitutional adviser to the Constituent Assembly in this position. This controversy escalated after the installation of an Ambedkar statue in Gwalior's Chinor.

The members of Rakshak Morcha alleged that the administration is neither giving them permission to install a statue of BN Rao nor to name the road after him.

“If Ambedkar’s statue can stand on government land, our demands cannot be brushed aside. To ignore us would itself be unconstitutional,” they warned," they protested.

Questions are also being raised on the role of the District Collector regarding the installation of the Ambedkar statue in Chinor.

Earlier, during Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s recent meeting at the Collectorate auditorium, Morcha members staged a protest and submitted a memorandum. They demanded that the road from Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Square to the Collectorate be named after BN Rao, as he played a major role in forming the Indian Constitution.

They further argued, that the route has Gwalior High Court Bench, District Court, and Collectorate and the stretch is frequently visited by law enthusiasts who consider BN Rao as a source of inspiration.