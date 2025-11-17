Indore News: West Bengal Woman Visiting Daughter Dies By Suicide; Kin Say She Was Worried Over Document Verification By SIR

Bhopal News: Class 12 Girl Ends Life By Consuming Poison After Being Scolded By Mother | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 51-year-old woman from West Bengal, who had come to Indore to visit her daughter, died by suicide allegedly due to stress over ongoing document verification back home under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive.

According to Malharganj police, the deceased, Sumitra Das, a resident of Hooghly, West Bengal, had been staying in Shankar Ganj Jinsi for the past 15 days. On Sunday night, while at the house of her daughter Ayesha, she allegedly consumed a poisonous substance.

Ayesha and her husband, Shafikul, rushed her to the hospital, where she died during treatment. Preliminary investigations suggest that family issues and anxiety over SIR-related document verification may have contributed to her taking the extreme step.

Shafikul told police that Sumitra has two sons living in West Bengal, where the SIR verification drive is currently underway. On Sunday, one of her sons had reportedly called her regarding certain certificates. Earlier, he had also contacted her about her documents and had sent her Aadhaar card and voter ID for verification.

Sumitra was scheduled to return to West Bengal on Tuesday but had been visibly tense for the past few days over the document-related concerns, the family said.