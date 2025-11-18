Indore News: FIR Registered Against Ration Black-Marketeers After Raid |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major action against the black-marketing of government-distributed ration, the food department has registered an FIR against four individuals after seizing large quantities of illegally stored wheat and fortified rice from a warehouse in Arihant Nagar.

Acting on complaints of illegal stockpiling and diversion of Public Distribution System (PDS) grains, officials raided a private warehouse where wheat and rice were found stored without any valid documentation. The warehouse had been rented and operated by Rajesh Verma for personal grain trading.

During the inspection, Verma and his accountant Sonu Rajput admitted that the grains had been purchased from various auto-rickshaw drivers who supplied the stock to the warehouse. A passenger auto parked on the premises was also found loaded with plastic sacks filled with rice.

The auto driver, Murtuja, confessed to buying PDS wheat and fortified rice from different beneficiaries. He further revealed that the warehouse operations were managed by Hemraj Yadav.

Officials seized 54.30 quintals of fortified rice, suspected to be meant for PDS distribution; 68.50 quintals of wheat stored without bills or valid trade documents; and the auto-rickshaw used for transporting the grains.

Following the raid, the department registered a case under Sections 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 against Hemraj Yadav, Rajesh Verma, Sonu Rajput and Murtuja. The FIR was lodged at Gandhinagar Police Station on November 17.

Officials said the crackdown is part of an ongoing effort to curb the diversion of subsidised food grains meant for the poor.