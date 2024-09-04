VIDEO: Jabalpur Medical College Staff's Car Catches Sudden Fire; Driver's Timely Jump Saves Him

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car suddenly caught fire in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The car, which was moving at a slow pace, started to spurt out deep black smoke before being engulfed in the blaze. Fortunately, the driver managed to jump out the car before it could harm him. The cause of the devastating fire is still unknown.

As soon as the bystanders saw the flames, they called up the fire department. The fire brigades arrived promptly but, the car was already burnt to the ground. The incident took place near the Gurukul school in the Dhanwantri area of Jabalpur district.

Watch the video here:-

#WATCH | Moving Car Catches Fire Near Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College In Jabalpur, Driver's Timely Jump Saves Him#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/8nNdtGprfa — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 4, 2024

According to information, the owner of the car has been identified as Dr. Ajit Patel who works at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College. At around 10PM on Tuesday night, Patel's car which was in a slow speed, started spouting out dark black smoke. Looking at this, the driver quickly escaped the car. Within seconds, the smoke turned into bright orange flames which burned the car to the ground.

As soon as the bright orange flames filed the night sky, panic ensued the bystanders. Both sides of the road was completely blocked off and the bystanders called up the fire department as well as police. The fire department managed to control the fire but until then, the car turned into a ball of burnt aluminum.

Eye witness account

There were several bystanders in the area when the incident occurred. One of the bystander, who witnessed the incident happen said that the car was moving at a slow speed when he saw dark fumes coming out of the hood of the car. Suddenly, the car burst into flames. The fire was so intense that within minutes, the car was burned to the ground.