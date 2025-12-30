 Indore News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Kemco Chocolate Factory, Firefighters Rush To Control Blaze--VIDEO
Indore News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Kemco Chocolate Factory, Firefighters Rush To Control Blaze--VIDEO

Indore News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Kemco Chocolate Factory, Firefighters Rush To Control Blaze--VIDEO

A fire broke out at Kemco Chocolate Factory near MR 11 in Indore’s Lasudia area on Tuesday afternoon. Thick smoke and flames were seen from the rear part of the building. Factory staff alerted the fire department in time, preventing major damage. Firefighters are working to control the blaze, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a choclate factory in Indore on Tuesday.

A video of the incident is now circulating widely on social media, which clearly shows thick smoke rising from the building while flames engulf several parts of the factory. Firefighters can be seen working to control the blaze, using equipments to prevent it from spreading further.

Watch the video below :

article-image

The factory is located near MR 11 in the Lasudia area of Indore. The incident took place around 1 PM at the Kemco Chocolate Factory.

Employees at the factory noticed the fire and immediately informed the authorities.

Police and fire brigade teams quickly reached the spot to control the situation.

According to Lasudia police inspector, the fire started in the rear part of the factory. Fortunately, no injuries or loss of life have been reported so far.

article-image

As the staff noticed the fire, they alerted the fire department on time, preventing the situation from becoming worse.

Firefighters are currently working hard to bring the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation is likely to be conducted once the situation is under control.

The local police and emergency teams are closely monitoring the area to ensure safety.

Nearby residents were asked to stay away from the factory as a precaution.

Local authorities are expected to review safety protocols in similar factories to prevent such events in the future.

