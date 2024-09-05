Cousin Sentenced To Death For Raping & Murdering 6-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A youth has been sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Narmadapuram on Wednesday.

According to information, the crime took place 2 years, 8 months, and 9 days ago. Sohagpur’s Second Additional Sessions Judge, Suresh Kumar Chaubey, gave the death sentence to the accused, who was the girl's cousin.

Read Also School Girls Destroy Fans, Windows To Protest Harsh Punishments In Bhopal

District Prosecution Officer Rajkumar Nema said the girl went missing on December 25, 2021. Her family reported her missing after a long search. When police searched the area, they found her clothes on the roof, and her body was discovered beneath them. The investigation revealed that her cousin was responsible. He confessed to the crime after being arrested.

After the verdict, the victim’s parents said, “Justice may be delayed, but it is not denied. The monster wronged our innocent child, and he had to be punished. He should be hanged soon.”

The accused admitted to abusing the girl for a month before the murder. On the day of the crime, when the girl started screaming, he strangled her to stop her. Government Prosecutor Shankarlal Malviya and Assistant District Public Prosecutor Babulal Kakodia reported that the girl had several injuries and was beaten after the assault.

In a rare move, local lawyers refused to represent the accused. Shobhapur Bar Association President Sher Khan said the state appointed Sirish Tiwari as the lawyer for the accused.