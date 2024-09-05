MP: 3 Patients, Including Congress Leader, Die After Fire Erupts In Gwalior Hospital ICU

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three patients lost their lives after the fire broke out in the ICU of Trauma Center at Jaya Arogya Hospital in Gwalior. One person died at the scene on Tuesday and the other two lost their lives during treatment.

According to information, the incident began with a loud explosion, causing panic as flames quickly spread. The fire was caused due to short circuit.

Hospital staff, doctors, and family members acted swiftly to evacuate the critical patients, using fire extinguishers inside the ICU to bring the blaze under control.

Congress leader Azad Khan was admitted to the hospital, lost his life in fire. |

The fire claimed the lives of a Congress leader from Shivpuri and two other patients.

Azad Khan (62), a resident of Shivpuri, was a Congress leader and held the position of district general secretary in Shivpuri. He was a blood pressure patient and had fallen outside his house three days ago due to dizziness. Some people claim that someone had pushed him.

At the time of the incident, ten patients were in critical condition, with six on ventilators and four on oxygen support. Families of the deceased allege that their loved ones died during the rushed evacuation, and that the conditions in the ICU made it difficult to safely transport them.

Among the victims was Rajni Rathore, who had been showing signs of recovery. Her doctors had told the family she could be fully healed in a week, but during the evacuation, she lost her life when the oxygen support was removed.

Babulal Pal (32) also died after his ventilator was disconnected. His brother claims that Babulal began to struggle immediately once the ventilator was removed, but doctors withheld the severity of the situation from the family.

Families of the victims are now demanding answers about the safety protocols and response measures taken by the hospital during the fire, blaming poor handling of the evacuation process for the loss of their loved ones.