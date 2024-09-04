MP Updates: Attacked By Buffaloes, Owner Dies Due To Excessive Bleeding In Bhopal; 2 Brothers Drown In Pond In Raisen; 50-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Dies, Kin Allege Murder In Bhopal

Image for representation |

Attacked By Buffaloes, Owner Dies Due To Excessive Bleeding In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 62-year-old man who was serving fodder and water to buffaloes at his cattle shed in Chhola, was allegedly attacked by the herd on Tuesday.

He sustained grievous injuries, and died on the spot a few minutes later due to excessive bleeding, the police said. Chhola police station TI Suresh Chandra Nagar told Free Press that the man who died was Babulaal Gurjar who ran a dairy and owned a cattle shed too.

At about 10 am on Tuesday, he went near a herd of buffaloes and offered them fodder. As he turned around to fetch something, the buffaloes attacked him suddenly. The horns of a buffalo penetrated through his lower back.

As no one was present on the spot during the incident, Gurjar bled excessively and died a few minutes later. When his son reached the spot after an hour, he rushed Gurjar to the hospital where the doctors pronounced him brought dead on arrival.

2 Brothers Drown In Pond In Raisen

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Two brothers, one of them minor, drowned in a pond in Gauharganj village in Raisen district on Wednesday, police said. Raisen SDM Chandrashekhar Shrivastava said Rohit Giri (16) was taking a bath in a pond and started drowning when he entered deep water.

On seeing him drowning, his elder brother Sonu Giri (22) tried to save him but both of them drowned, said Shrivastava. A police team later reached the spot and fished out the bodies with the help of local divers and handed them over to family members after post-mortem examination, he added.

50-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver Dies, Kin Allege Murder In Bhopal



Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The relatives of 50-year-old autorickshaw driver who died on Tuesday night have alleged that he was beaten to death by his nephews over an old property dispute. The police are waiting for post-mortem report. MP Nagar police station TI Jai Hind Sharma told Free Press that deceased was Shafeeq Khan.

His brother-in-law Abdul had rushed him to JP hospital on Tuesday night. The doctors declared him brought dead and informed police. He told doctors that Khan was found unconscious at his kin’s house.

When the police arrived, Abdul and other relatives of Khan alleged that Khan had an old property dispute with two of his nephews, who called him to his house on Tuesday night and thrashed him to death. TI Sharma said actual cause would be known after autopsy report.