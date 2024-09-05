12-Year-Old Girl Bites Neighbour's Hand, Runs To Her Friend's Place To Evade Molestation Attempt In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old girl bravely fought off a man who allegedly tried to molest her in absence of her mother at her residence in Indore on Thursday. As soon as the accused tried to hold the girl, she bit his hand and ran straight away to her friend's place.

According to Lasudia Police, a case of molestation and POCSO Act has been filed against Suresh Daru based on the girl’s complaint.

According to information, when the neighbour uncle approached her, the girl bit his hand and ran to her friend's house. She took her younger brother, who is 10 years old, with her and stayed there until their mother came home.

The girl told the police that after returning from school, she stays home alone while her younger brother goes to school in the afternoon, and her parents are at work.

The girl said, on Wednesday afternoon, when she returned from school and her brother left for school, accused uncle arrived. He asked who was at home, and when she said she was alone, he touched her inappropriately and tried to drag her to the terrace. She bit his hand hard, freed herself, and ran to her friend's house next door.

Read Also Class 10 Student Dies Of Electric Shock While Setting Halogen Lights To Deck Up Ganpati Pandal In...

Later, when her younger brother came home at 4 PM, she kept him at her friend’s house too. When their parents returned around 7 PM, she told them everything.

Her parents first took her to Suresh’s house, but he was not there, so they went straight to the police station and filed a report against him.