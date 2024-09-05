 12-Year-Old Girl Bites Neighbour's Hand, Runs To Her Friend's Place To Evade Molestation Attempt In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore12-Year-Old Girl Bites Neighbour's Hand, Runs To Her Friend's Place To Evade Molestation Attempt In Indore

12-Year-Old Girl Bites Neighbour's Hand, Runs To Her Friend's Place To Evade Molestation Attempt In Indore

According to Lasudia Police, a case of molestation and POCSO Act has been filed against Suresh Daru based on the girl’s complaint.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old girl bravely fought off a man who allegedly tried to molest her in absence of her mother at her residence in Indore on Thursday. As soon as the accused tried to hold the girl, she bit his hand and ran straight away to her friend's place.

According to Lasudia Police, a case of molestation and POCSO Act has been filed against Suresh Daru based on the girl’s complaint.

According to information, when the neighbour uncle approached her, the girl bit his hand and ran to her friend's house. She took her younger brother, who is 10 years old, with her and stayed there until their mother came home.

Read Also
Indore: No Security Guard, No CCTV At Maternity Ward Of Indore District Hospital; Kin Of Patients...
article-image

The girl told the police that after returning from school, she stays home alone while her younger brother goes to school in the afternoon, and her parents are at work.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Honoring Educators From PG Garodia, Campion, CES's Michael High, Pawar Public, & Beacon High Schools
FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Honoring Educators From PG Garodia, Campion, CES's Michael High, Pawar Public, & Beacon High Schools
Govt Starts Discounted Onion Sale At ₹35/kg In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Govt Starts Discounted Onion Sale At ₹35/kg In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)

The girl said, on Wednesday afternoon, when she returned from school and her brother left for school, accused uncle arrived. He asked who was at home, and when she said she was alone, he touched her inappropriately and tried to drag her to the terrace. She bit his hand hard, freed herself, and ran to her friend's house next door.

Read Also
Class 10 Student Dies Of Electric Shock While Setting Halogen Lights To Deck Up Ganpati Pandal In...
article-image

Later, when her younger brother came home at 4 PM, she kept him at her friend’s house too. When their parents returned around 7 PM, she told them everything.

Her parents first took her to Suresh’s house, but he was not there, so they went straight to the police station and filed a report against him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

12-Year-Old Girl Bites Neighbour's Hand, Runs To Her Friend's Place To Evade Molestation Attempt In...

12-Year-Old Girl Bites Neighbour's Hand, Runs To Her Friend's Place To Evade Molestation Attempt In...

Indore Updates: IMC Razes Illegal Encroachment Along Sirpur Land Reserved For Airport Expansion;...

Indore Updates: IMC Razes Illegal Encroachment Along Sirpur Land Reserved For Airport Expansion;...

Indore: No Security Guard, No CCTV At Maternity Ward Of Indore District Hospital; Kin Of Patients...

Indore: No Security Guard, No CCTV At Maternity Ward Of Indore District Hospital; Kin Of Patients...

Class 10 Student Dies Of Electric Shock While Setting Halogen Lights To Deck Up Ganpati Pandal In...

Class 10 Student Dies Of Electric Shock While Setting Halogen Lights To Deck Up Ganpati Pandal In...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Bids Farewell To His Father, Immerses Ashes In Kshipra River

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Bids Farewell To His Father, Immerses Ashes In Kshipra River