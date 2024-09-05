 Indore: No Security Guard, No CCTV At Maternity Ward Of Indore District Hospital; Kin Of Patients Allege Drunkards Gather At Campus In Night
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: No Security Guard, No CCTV At Maternity Ward Of Indore District Hospital; Kin Of Patients Allege Drunkards Gather At Campus In Night

Indore: No Security Guard, No CCTV At Maternity Ward Of Indore District Hospital; Kin Of Patients Allege Drunkards Gather At Campus In Night

Hospital Lacks Security Personnel Despite 24/7 Maternity Services

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Safety continues to pose a challenge at the government hospitals despite tall claims by the authorities. For instance, the Maternity Ward of the Indore District Hospital, which remains open 24*7, has no security personnel deployed at the facility. Similarly, there are no CCTV cameras installed to keep an eye on the campus.

The officials of the health department have now resorted to appealing directly to higher authorities in Bhopal for the deployment of security staff. A formal letter has been submitted, but as of now, no action has been taken even as doctors and hospital staff continue to work at the unguarded premises.

Dr. Girdhari Lal Sodhi, civil surgeon of the district hospital, confirmed, "We have given a letter to Bhopal regarding the demand for security personnel in the hospital. After approval, security will be deployed."

Read Also
After Cremating Father With Rituals, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Dials Collectors To Check On...
article-image

The hospital, which includes a 40-bed maternity ward for pregnant women, admits patients day and night. Despite this, there are no security personnel on site.

FPJ Shorts
UP: 'No Teacher Recruitment For 6 Years' Prayagraj Teachers' Protest Amid The Delay In Primary Teacher Recruitment
UP: 'No Teacher Recruitment For 6 Years' Prayagraj Teachers' Protest Amid The Delay In Primary Teacher Recruitment
India's Demat Accounts Crossed 17 Crore Mark, Led By Surge In IPOs
India's Demat Accounts Crossed 17 Crore Mark, Led By Surge In IPOs
My Mudra Fincorp IPO Day 1: ₹33 Crore SME Public Issue Receives 0.66 Times Bids
My Mudra Fincorp IPO Day 1: ₹33 Crore SME Public Issue Receives 0.66 Times Bids
SSC CGL 2024: Tier 1 Admit Card For Southern Region OUT
SSC CGL 2024: Tier 1 Admit Card For Southern Region OUT

Relatives of the admitted patients have expressed concerns about safety, citing that groups of intoxicated individuals frequently gather in the hospital premises at night. With no one to prevent their entry, there is a constant fear of incidents occurring. Theft has also been a recurring issue due to the lack of security measures.

"The reason given for the lack of security personnel is that the hospital has fewer beds, and according to set standards, security cannot be posted," a source from the hospital explained.

Read Also
MP: Theft Of 13 Lids From Boys Hostel; Concerns Mount As Police Fail To Trace Suspects
article-image

No CCTV Cameras Installed

In addition to the absence of security personnel, the hospital is also lacking CCTV cameras. This has made it difficult to trace or identify individuals involved in incidents within the hospital premises. Although doctors are on duty even during the night, they often work behind closed doors due to the security situation.

Police Post Unmanned

There is also a police post located within the hospital premises, but it remains locked most of the time. Policemen visit only sporadically, leaving patients and their families without anyone to report their concerns to during emergencies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Updates: IMC Razes Illegal Encroachment Along Sirapur Land Reserved For Airport Expansion;...

Indore Updates: IMC Razes Illegal Encroachment Along Sirapur Land Reserved For Airport Expansion;...

Indore: No Security Guard, No CCTV At Maternity Ward Of Indore District Hospital; Kin Of Patients...

Indore: No Security Guard, No CCTV At Maternity Ward Of Indore District Hospital; Kin Of Patients...

Class 10 Student Dies Of Electric Shock While Setting Halogen Lights To Deck Up Ganpati Pandal In...

Class 10 Student Dies Of Electric Shock While Setting Halogen Lights To Deck Up Ganpati Pandal In...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Bids Farewell To His Father, Immerses Ashes In Kshipra River

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Bids Farewell To His Father, Immerses Ashes In Kshipra River

Teacher's Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par's Aamir Khan To Chak De India's SRK, 10 Reel Life Teachers...

Teacher's Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par's Aamir Khan To Chak De India's SRK, 10 Reel Life Teachers...