Indore: No Security Guard, No CCTV At Maternity Ward Of Indore District Hospital; Kin Of Patients Allege Drunkards Gather At Campus In Night

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Safety continues to pose a challenge at the government hospitals despite tall claims by the authorities. For instance, the Maternity Ward of the Indore District Hospital, which remains open 24*7, has no security personnel deployed at the facility. Similarly, there are no CCTV cameras installed to keep an eye on the campus.

The officials of the health department have now resorted to appealing directly to higher authorities in Bhopal for the deployment of security staff. A formal letter has been submitted, but as of now, no action has been taken even as doctors and hospital staff continue to work at the unguarded premises.

Dr. Girdhari Lal Sodhi, civil surgeon of the district hospital, confirmed, "We have given a letter to Bhopal regarding the demand for security personnel in the hospital. After approval, security will be deployed."

The hospital, which includes a 40-bed maternity ward for pregnant women, admits patients day and night. Despite this, there are no security personnel on site.

Relatives of the admitted patients have expressed concerns about safety, citing that groups of intoxicated individuals frequently gather in the hospital premises at night. With no one to prevent their entry, there is a constant fear of incidents occurring. Theft has also been a recurring issue due to the lack of security measures.

"The reason given for the lack of security personnel is that the hospital has fewer beds, and according to set standards, security cannot be posted," a source from the hospital explained.

No CCTV Cameras Installed

In addition to the absence of security personnel, the hospital is also lacking CCTV cameras. This has made it difficult to trace or identify individuals involved in incidents within the hospital premises. Although doctors are on duty even during the night, they often work behind closed doors due to the security situation.

Police Post Unmanned

There is also a police post located within the hospital premises, but it remains locked most of the time. Policemen visit only sporadically, leaving patients and their families without anyone to report their concerns to during emergencies.