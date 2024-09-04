MP: Theft Of 13 Lids From Boys Hostel; Concerns Mount As Police Fail To Trace Suspects

Late Shri Kailash Joshi Government Industrial Training Institute in Hatpiplya | FP Photo

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): The theft of 13 lids from chambers located outside the boys' hostel at the Late Shri Kailash Joshi Government Industrial Training Institute in Hatpiplya was reported on July 13. The theft, which occurred around 2 pm, was documented by hostel in-charge Kuldeep Thakur, who subsequently filed a formal complaint with the Hatpiplya police station on July 23.

The application submitted to the police highlighted the use of CCTV footage to identify the thieves. The surveillance cameras installed within the institution recorded the incident, providing crucial evidence regarding the timing and circumstances of the theft.

However, despite the existence of this footage, the investigation has stalled, and the thieves remain at large for more than 40 days. Community members and concerned stakeholders have raised alarms about the prolonged inaction from the Hatpiplya police.

The inability to trace the suspects not only reflects poorly on the investigative capabilities of local law enforcement but also raises serious questions regarding the safety measures in place to protect institutional property.

The incident has led to increased discussions among residents about the need for improved security measures around educational premises, echoing sentiments that theft and vandalism have become all too common in the area.

Police performance in addressing such crimes is under scrutiny, and many are calling for better resource allocation to ensure timely responses to incidents like these.