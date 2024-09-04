MP Updates: Father-Son Duo Thrashes Auto Driver After His Auto Hit Their Car; Ex-Prisoner Causes Havoc In City, Vandalizes Police Vehicle & Flees

MP Updates: Father-Son Duo Thrashes Auto Driver After His Auto Hit Their Car; Ex-Prisoner Causes Havoc In Ranjhi Area, Vandalizes Police Vehicle & Flees | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A father-son duo mercilessly thrashed an elderly auto driver in the middle of the road on Wednesday. The video of the incident was captured by onlookers which has gone viral on social media.

According to information, the incident pertains to Rani Tal intersection of Jabalpur city. The altercation that occurred after the car collided with the auto. As soon as the collision happened, both the father and the son came out of their car and started to hit the auto driver.

Despite the repeated apologies made by the elderly driver, the father and son continued to beat him badly, demanding compensation for their loss.

Passersby then intervened and managed to rescue the elderly driver. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Ex-Prisoner Causes Havoc In Ranjhi Area, Vandalizes Police Vehicle & Flees; FIR Registered

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A recently released criminal caused chaos in the Madai locality in Ranjhi police station area of Jabalpur city. It is said that after a dispute with his family, the man went on a rampage and created a scene on the streets. He even locked himself inside the washroom of a hotel for five hours.

According to information, the accused was identified as Deepak Vanshkar. When the police received information about the disturbance, they sent a Dial 100 FRV (First Response Vehicle) to the scene. However, upon arrival, Deepak misbehaved with the police and even vandalised their vehicle.

After creating havoc, Deepak managed to escape from police custody. According to reports, Deepak, a notorious criminal, had been released from jail just a few days earlier. Since his release, he had been constantly arguing with his family members. It was his niece who called the police late at night. A case has been registered against Deepak at the Ranjhi police station, and a search operation is underway to apprehend him.