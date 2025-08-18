 Big Relief For Old Vehicle Owners: Madhya Pradesh Govt Offers 90% Tax Penalty Waiver On Scrap Vehicles; Scheme Open Till March 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBig Relief For Old Vehicle Owners: Madhya Pradesh Govt Offers 90% Tax Penalty Waiver On Scrap Vehicles; Scheme Open Till March 2026

Big Relief For Old Vehicle Owners: Madhya Pradesh Govt Offers 90% Tax Penalty Waiver On Scrap Vehicles; Scheme Open Till March 2026

For non-transport vehicles like cars and two-wheelers, buyers can claim 25% tax rebate on the new purchase, while commercial vehicles get 15%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vehicle owners in Madhya Pradesh have been given a major relief as the Transport Department has announced that old vehicles sent for scrapping at authorised centres will now get a 90% waiver on pending tax penalties.

This offer will remain valid until March 2026. Owners will only need to pay 10% of the penalty amount before scrapping their vehicles.

Read Also
VIDEO: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Pauses 'Vote Theft' Protest Outside Parliament To Greet...
article-image

Why this decision?

Officials explained that earlier, there were different slabs of penalty waiver depending on the vehicle’s age.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane

For example, vehicles older than 15 years got 90% relief, while those between 5 and 10 years got only 20%. Now, with the new rules, this age-based system has been scrapped, and all old vehicles will get equal benefit.

The change is expected to help bus operators and transporters the most, since thousands of trucks and buses are lying unused but still show up in the Transport Department’s records with heavy pending dues.

The earlier scrapping policy was launched in September 2021, but it failed to make much impact. Many large vehicle owners avoided scrapping because of high pending taxes and penalties.

The government hopes that with this new relaxation, more operators will clear their unused vehicles.

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: Race For Collectorship, Trip To Delhi, Gambit Of Chess & More
article-image

At present, Madhya Pradesh has lakhs of scrap-worthy vehicles, including over 2 lakh two-wheelers, more than 70,000 trucks, 15,000 buses, and nearly 90,000 cars.

Once a vehicle is scrapped at a government-approved center, the owner receives a scrapping certificate. This certificate must be submitted to the RTO to cancel registration and can also be used to get discounts while purchasing a new vehicle.

For non-transport vehicles like cars and two-wheelers, buyers can claim 25% tax rebate on the new purchase, while commercial vehicles get 15%.

Currently, authorised scrapping centers are operating in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

Madhya Pradesh: MBA Student Fires Shots At Ex-MLA’s Farmhouse In Bhopal District, Arrested

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

National Human Rights Commission Team In Bhopal To Probe Rape And Blackmailing Case

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered

Bhopal: Drugs And Firearms Syndicate; Crime Branch Arrests Yaseen’s Aide, Firearm Recovered

Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies

Senior Secretaries’ Panel Returns No-Trust Vote Ordinance In Civic Bodies

Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Found In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District

Missing Civil Judge Aspirant Archana Tiwari Found In Uttar Pradesh's Kheri District