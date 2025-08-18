 VIDEO: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Pauses 'Vote Theft' Protest Outside Parliament To Greet BJP CM Mohan Yadav
VIDEO: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Pauses 'Vote Theft' Protest Outside Parliament To Greet BJP CM Mohan Yadav

Later in the day, CM Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Describing it as a courtesy visit, the Chief Minister said he sought guidance from the Prime Minister and came back with fresh energy and inspiration.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A rare moment was witnessed outside the parliament complex in Delhi, where an opposition leader exited the protest rally to meet a BJP Chief Minister. Though both the leaders hail from different parties, have opposing political ideologies, but there was something still common between the two-- 'Yadav'.

During an opposition protest in the Parliament complex on Monday, Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav stepped away briefly to greet Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The moment was captured in video, which is circulating widely on social media.

Check out the video below :

As the Chief Minister was passing by, Akhilesh called out to him, stopped him for a short moment, and exchanged greetings before returning to the demonstration.

The gesture drew attention as it came at a time when opposition leaders were staging protests against the government.

When Scindia met Digvijaya...

A few days ago, another moment of political courtesy was seen when a rare moment between Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

The clip showed Scindia stepping down from the stage after noticing Digvijaya Singh and greeting him.

Check video below :

The brief exchange between the two leaders, who belong to the rival parties, was noted by many.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Meets PM Modi

Later in the day, CM Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Describing it as a courtesy visit, the Chief Minister said he sought guidance from the Prime Minister and came back with fresh energy and inspiration.

Notably, this was CM Yadav's second visit to the Prime Minister in 19 days.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media, CM Yadav wrote that every meeting with the Prime Minister gives him new strength and motivation.

He expressed confidence that PM Modi’s guidance will help in carrying forward the state’s development journey. He also extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh in the near future.

