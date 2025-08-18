 VIDEO: 'Hum Islamabad Mein Tiranga Fehraenga,' Says MP Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijavargiya
The video of the BJP minister saying the same has gone viral on social media drawing varying comments.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
WATCH: 'Hum Islamabad Me Jhanda Fehrayenge,' Says MP Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijavargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): "Hum Islamabad Mein Jhanda Fehraenga," Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya was heard saying as he enthusistically addressed a public gathering on Independence Day in Indore. He reiterated BJP's vow of "Akhand Bharat' (United India), emphasising that India is yet to gain complete freedom.

A video of the BJP minister saying the same has gone viral on social media drawing varying comments. 

In the video, Vijayavargiya can be heard saying, “....Bharat mata ke do tukde huye the. Jis aazadi ke liye Bhagat Singh ne phasi ka fanda pehna tha, wo aazadi humien 15 August ko nahin mili thi…….(Our mother India was severed in two parts. The brave Bhagat Singh even embraced the noose for India’s freedom. Still we did not get the same on August 15.)”

Watch the VIDEO here:

He went on saying, “Humein kati-fati aazadi mili hai. Hum akhand Bharat ki kalpana karte hain. Ek din aisa bhi aayega jab hum Islamabad par jhanda ferhayenge….hum Akhand Bharat ka sapna dekhenge……(We received freedom in bits and pieces. We dream of an undivided country. There will be a day, when we’ll hoist our Tiranga in Islamabad, celebrating Akhand Bharat.)”

Bharat Mata Jai,” the minister concluded.

Netizens troll the minister?

The strong and unexpected statement has drawn huge attention from netizens, many of them trolling the minister. 

One of comments said, "If he becomes a news anchor, he can hoist Indian National Flag on America and Mars planet as well!"

Another comment criticised the minister for using provocative language. It alleged that ministers tend to use such languages in order to remain in position.

A hillarious comment also came to fore which said, "Trump will not agree To this!"

