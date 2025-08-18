VIDEO: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Clean Streets As Over 8K Sanitation Workers Take Annual Holiday On August 18

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leaders, residents, and social groups in Indore were on the streets today to handle cleanliness work as more than 8,000 sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation took their annual leave the day after Goga Navmi on Monday.

Check out the pictures and videos below :

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Due to the Goga Navami festival, with municipal cleaning workers on leave, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya swept the streets alongside the mayor and officials.



On Sunday, due to the Goga Navami festival, the Valmiki community took… pic.twitter.com/U8azy9EQkB — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

According to information, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, along with Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, started the cleanliness campaign at 7 am.

#WATCH | Indore: Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya says, "...This is the greatest example of public participation. Therefore, public participation is in the DNA of Indore's people. Whenever Indore takes up any campaign, it succeeds. I am proud that 20 years ago, we… https://t.co/0Pm9kLEF28 pic.twitter.com/Yw8O0miwCK — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

The mayor said sanitation workers remain on duty throughout the year without worrying about weather conditions, so it is everyone’s duty to keep the city clean on the day they are on holiday.

A special “Swachhagrahi Jan Bhagidari” campaign was carried out across all zones and wards of the city. Local leaders, resident associations, and municipal officials took active part in the drive, ensuring that cleanliness work continued smoothly in every area.

People from different walks of life came together with the common goal of keeping Indore clean.

हमारे स्वच्छता मित्रों के सम्मान में,

सम्पूर्ण इंदौर उतरा मैदान में...



श्री गोगा नवमी के अगले दिवस हमारे स्वच्छता मित्रों का अवकाश रहता है। अतः प्रतिवर्षानुसार, इस दिन हम इंदौरवासी अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में स्वच्छता महा-जनभागीदारी अभियान में जुट जाते हैं।



आज राजवाड़ा क्षेत्र… pic.twitter.com/4oxOEVxqqT — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) August 18, 2025

MLAs, corporators, social and religious organizations, NGOs, banking groups, and market associations also joined the cleanliness effort. Many volunteers and resident welfare groups participated by sweeping streets, clearing garbage, and spreading awareness about hygiene.

Their active involvement turned the campaign into a city-wide community movement rather than just a routine cleanliness drive.

The tradition of giving sanitation workers a holiday the day after Goga Navmi has been followed for many years. On this day, the city takes collective responsibility to ensure that Indore remains clean and organized.

Because of the efforts of citizens, leaders, and organizations, the absence of over 8,000 sanitation workers does not affect the cleanliness of the city. Instead, it highlights the strong sense of unity and cooperation among Indore’s people.