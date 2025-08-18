 VIDEO: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Clean Streets As Over 8K Sanitation Workers Take Annual Holiday On August 18
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreVIDEO: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Clean Streets As Over 8K Sanitation Workers Take Annual Holiday On August 18

VIDEO: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Clean Streets As Over 8K Sanitation Workers Take Annual Holiday On August 18

Their active involvement turned the campaign into a city-wide community movement rather than just a routine cleanliness drive.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leaders, residents, and social groups in Indore were on the streets today to handle cleanliness work as more than 8,000 sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation took their annual leave the day after Goga Navmi on Monday.

Check out the pictures and videos below :

According to information, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, along with Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, started the cleanliness campaign at 7 am.

The mayor said sanitation workers remain on duty throughout the year without worrying about weather conditions, so it is everyone’s duty to keep the city clean on the day they are on holiday.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Read Also
Angels Of Indore: Ambrish Kela Fostering Sustainability, Health And Ethical Living
article-image

A special “Swachhagrahi Jan Bhagidari” campaign was carried out across all zones and wards of the city. Local leaders, resident associations, and municipal officials took active part in the drive, ensuring that cleanliness work continued smoothly in every area.

People from different walks of life came together with the common goal of keeping Indore clean.

MLAs, corporators, social and religious organizations, NGOs, banking groups, and market associations also joined the cleanliness effort. Many volunteers and resident welfare groups participated by sweeping streets, clearing garbage, and spreading awareness about hygiene.

Their active involvement turned the campaign into a city-wide community movement rather than just a routine cleanliness drive.

Read Also
German Firms On Five-Day MP Tour To Strengthen Tech Ties; Delegation To Arrive In Indore Today, To...
article-image

The tradition of giving sanitation workers a holiday the day after Goga Navmi has been followed for many years. On this day, the city takes collective responsibility to ensure that Indore remains clean and organized.

Because of the efforts of citizens, leaders, and organizations, the absence of over 8,000 sanitation workers does not affect the cleanliness of the city. Instead, it highlights the strong sense of unity and cooperation among Indore’s people.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore's DAVV Hosts International Photography Slideshow On World Photography Day

Indore's DAVV Hosts International Photography Slideshow On World Photography Day

Indore: Tai Expresses Pain Over Plight Of Kanh-Saraswati Rivers

Indore: Tai Expresses Pain Over Plight Of Kanh-Saraswati Rivers

Indore Municipal Corporation Awards ₹1,073 Crore Project To Enhance Water Supply

Indore Municipal Corporation Awards ₹1,073 Crore Project To Enhance Water Supply

Indore: Congress' Sakshi Daga Writes To Top Brass, Claims 'One Person, One Post' Rules Violated

Indore: Congress' Sakshi Daga Writes To Top Brass, Claims 'One Person, One Post' Rules Violated

Madhya Pradesh: Teenage Boy Dies After Quack’s Treatment In Piplia Mandi

Madhya Pradesh: Teenage Boy Dies After Quack’s Treatment In Piplia Mandi