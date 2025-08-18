 Human Skeleton Of 63-Year-Old Found In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur; Residents In Panic
Human Skeleton Of 63-Year-Old Found In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur; Residents In Panic

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Human Skeleton Of 63-Year-Old Found In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur; Residents In Panic | Representative pic

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A frightening incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, where a human skeleton was found near a rivulet on Monday morning. 

According to information, the incident occurred in Panagar police station area and the skeleton was found near the Khirhaini rivulet, a tributary of the Pariyat River. 

Villagers spotted the skeleton around 11 am and immediately informed the Panagar police. The police then reached the spot, registered a case, and began proceedings.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that Habbi Lal Kol, a 63-year-old man and a resident of Khirhaini, had been missing for several days. 

According to his family, he had gone to bathe in the river but never returned. His clothes and slippers were recovered from the riverbank earlier, and a missing person’s report had already been filed at Panagar police station.

On Monday, when the skeleton was found, the police called Habbi Lal’s family to the spot for identification. Based on the evidence, they confirmed that it was his remains.

The skeleton has been sent to the Medical College for post-mortem examination.

Police officials said that the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report. 

A forensic team has also been called to the site to investigate all possible angles, including accident or foul play.

