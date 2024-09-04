JOB SCAM: Accountant From Education Department Takes ₹1.5L From Youths Promising Government Jobs In MP

Accountant tied up and beaten by a group of unemployed youths |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has emerged from the Mrigwas area of Guna district, where an accountant from the education department was tied up and beaten by a group of unemployed youths over an alleged job scam.

The accountant, Ajay Sharma, reportedly took a total of Rs 1.5 lakh from three persons, promising them government jobs, which were never provided. Though the incident was reported on September 1, a video of the assault surfaced on Wednesday, causing widespread outrage in the community.

The account of events reveals that Sharma, who works at the Higher Secondary School in Mrigwas, had assured these individuals- who each paid Rs 50,000- to secure positions as watchmen in local schools. However, after the appointments were halted due to administrative issues, the youths demanded their money back.

Although Sharma returned Rs 67,000, he refused to pay back the remaining Rs 83,000, prompting the youths to take drastic action on September 1. After realising he would not return their funds, they kidnapped him while he was on his way to work, forcing him onto a motorcycle and taking him to a nearby village, Bakanya.

Accountant’s hostage situation

Ajay Sharma was by the roadside when two youths, named Sunil and Ravi Ahirwar, approached him, engaging in conversation before coercing him to their village. Once there, they bound him with ropes in a secluded hut as they confronted him regarding the unpaid money. The alarming circumstances of his disappearance led family members and relatives to search for him after he failed to return home that evening.

Upon learning that he had been taken to Bakanya, Ajay's relative Samandar gathered a group and confronted the perpetrators. Only after they promised to ensure the return of the money did the youths release Sharma. This incident has since raised questions regarding the actions taken by local law enforcement and the Education Department.

Community reaction and administrative response

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, sparking discussions regarding the prevalence of job scams and the responsibility of officials to uphold integrity in job placements.

Following the release of the video that captured the violent altercation, many are calling for accountability not just from the assailants but also from the accountant himself for his role in perpetuating the scam.

BEO Nathu Singh Bhil has stated that they were not previously aware of the situation but claimed that action would be initiated once an official complaint is filed.

As attention grows around the incident, the need for a thorough investigation into the accountant's dealings and the safety of individuals seeking employment in government roles becomes increasingly critical.