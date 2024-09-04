 Hit & Run: Speeding Car Hits, Drags Father and Son On Scooter; Father Killed, Son Critical In Gwalior
Hit & Run: Speeding Car Hits, Drags Father and Son On Scooter; Father Killed, Son Critical In Gwalior

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Hit & Run: Speeding Car Hits, Drags Father and Son On Scooter; Father Killed, Son Critical In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic hit-and-run incident has come to light in Gwalior, where a speeding car crashed into a father and son riding a scooter, dragging father to a significant distance. In the accident both got severely injured. The father succumbed to his injuries whereas the son remains in critical condition, says the police.

The incident took place near a petrol pump on Collectorate Road in the University Police Station area of Gwalior. The father, Vicky Sharma, and his son, Aditya Sharma, were returning home on their scooter after filling water from a hand pump when a speeding car hit them from behind. Aditya was thrown far away from the scooter, while Vicky was dragged along with the vehicle for a long distance, causing severe injuries to both.

The passersby quickly rushed them to the hospital, where Vicky Sharma lost his life during treatment. Aditya's condition remains critical.

Police finds CCTV footage

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, showing the speeding car hitting the scooter and dragging it with sparks underneath the vehicle. After receiving the information, the University Police Station immediately arrived at the scene and began to investigate. The police have registered a case and are currently searching for the unidentified driver on the basis of the CCTV footage.

This incident occurred on one of the city's VIP roads near the district court and collectorate office.

