MP: IAF Fighter Pilot Death Court Awards ₹1.69 Crore Compensation To Kin Of Accident Victim

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and sessions court has awarded Rs 1.69 crore compensation to family of IAF fighter pilot late Anuj Yadav who died in a road accident in Gwalior October 10, 2021.

Judge Prashant Shukla directed the insurance company to pay the amount in two months with 6 % interest from the date of accident, said LB Yadav, advocate of the bereaved family.

A resident of Bulandshahr, Anuj Yadav was posted at Maharajpura Air Force Station, Gwalior. The accident took place around 2 am when the officer was driving into the city.

A truck plying in front of Yadav’s car applied brakes suddenly following which his (Yadav) car rammed into the rear of the heavy vehicle. The accident took place on Bhind Road near Gola Ka Mandir.

The truck driver ran away, leaving the injured pilot trapped in the wreck. Traffic was thin at that hour and the accident went unnoticed for a long time until a passing motorist spotted the car stuck under the truck and called police.

Yadav was evacuated and taken to hospital but it was too late. He was declared dead on arrival.