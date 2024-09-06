 MP: IAF Fighter Pilot Death Court Awards ₹1.69 Crore Compensation To Kin Of Accident Victim
Judge Prashant Shukla directed the insurance company to pay the amount in two months with 6 % interest from the date of accident, said LB Yadav, advocate of the bereaved family.

Friday, September 06, 2024
article-image
IAF fighter pilot late Anuj Yadav | Facebook

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and sessions court has awarded Rs 1.69 crore compensation to family of IAF fighter pilot late Anuj Yadav who died in a road accident in Gwalior October 10, 2021.

A resident of Bulandshahr, Anuj Yadav was posted at Maharajpura Air Force Station, Gwalior. The accident took place around 2 am when the officer was driving into the city.

The truck driver ran away, leaving the injured pilot trapped in the wreck. Traffic was thin at that hour and the accident went unnoticed for a long time until a passing motorist spotted the car stuck under the truck and called police.

Yadav was evacuated and taken to hospital but it was too late. He was declared dead on arrival.  

