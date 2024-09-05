 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Bids Farewell To His Father, Immerses Ashes In Kshipra River
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Bids Farewell To His Father, Immerses Ashes In Kshipra River

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Bids Farewell To His Father, Immerses Ashes In Kshipra River

His father was admitted to a private hospital in the Freeganj area about a week ago and breathed his last breath on Tuesday evening.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's father, Poonam Chand Yadav left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday evening in a private hospital in the city of Ujjain. On Thursday, Chief Minister bode his farewell to his father by immersing his ashes in the Kshipra river in the city.

His father was admitted to a private hospital in the Freeganj area about a week ago and breathed his last breath on Tuesday evening. A day later, on Wednesday morning, the grieving son immersed his father's ashes has in Kshipra river.

Read Also
Funeral Procession Of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav’s Father Held In Ujjain; Shivraj, Nath, VD...
article-image

Funeral Procession Held

As soon as the grave news of his father's death reached the CM, he immediately left for Ujjain and cancelled all his meetings for the day. A funeral procession was performed at Chakrateerth Ghat on the banks of Kshipra on Wednesday. The funeral procession started at 11 am from their ancestral residence in Abdalpura.

FPJ Shorts
FPJ Eco Ganesha: Get Awarded For Celebrating Ganpati Bappa's Festival In Environment-Friendly Way, All You Need To Know
FPJ Eco Ganesha: Get Awarded For Celebrating Ganpati Bappa's Festival In Environment-Friendly Way, All You Need To Know
Virat Kohli Ranked 6th Among Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen Worldwide, Placed With Likes Of Messi, Ronaldo, Djokovic And Mbappe
Virat Kohli Ranked 6th Among Top 10 Most Admired Sportsmen Worldwide, Placed With Likes Of Messi, Ronaldo, Djokovic And Mbappe
'Brahmins & General Categories Are The New Dalits': Reservation In NIT Hamirpur's Central Library Sparks Debate Online
'Brahmins & General Categories Are The New Dalits': Reservation In NIT Hamirpur's Central Library Sparks Debate Online
Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched in India at Rs 69.70 Lakh
Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched in India at Rs 69.70 Lakh

Scores of Ministers and MLA arrived at the funeral procession to give their condolences to the family. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen on top of the hearse vehicle and was seen consoling CM Yadav.

Many Ministers like Ex CM Kamal Nath, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari and BJP state president VD Sharma expressed their condolences on Twitter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Bids Farewell To His Father, Immerses Ashes In Kshipra River

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Bids Farewell To His Father, Immerses Ashes In Kshipra River

Teacher's Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par's Aamir Khan To Chak De India's SRK, 10 Reel Life Teachers...

Teacher's Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par's Aamir Khan To Chak De India's SRK, 10 Reel Life Teachers...

Cousin Sentenced To Death For Raping & Murdering 6-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh

Cousin Sentenced To Death For Raping & Murdering 6-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh

MP September 5 Weather Update: Monsoon System Weakens, No Heavy Rain For Next Four Days

MP September 5 Weather Update: Monsoon System Weakens, No Heavy Rain For Next Four Days

Teachers' Day 2024: Scooter Mechanic Teaches Underprivileged Kids On His 'Shiksha Rath' In Bhopal

Teachers' Day 2024: Scooter Mechanic Teaches Underprivileged Kids On His 'Shiksha Rath' In Bhopal