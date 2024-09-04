 Funeral Procession Of Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav’s Father Held In Ujjain; Shivraj, VD Sharma Express Condolences
Poonamchand Yadav was known for his struggles in life. He moved from Ratlam to Ujjain during tough times and initially worked at Heera Mill.

Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav father's funeral procession was held on Wednesday in Ujjain. The last rites took place near the Bhookhi Mata Temple on the Shipra River bank.

The procession started at 11:30 AM from Geeta Colony, Abdalpura, Ujjain.

Poonamchand Yadav, who was around 100 years old, passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness. He had been admitted to a hospital in Ujjain for a week. Hearing the news on father’s death, Dr. Mohan Yadav rushed from Bhopal to Ujjain.

Many prominent leaders, including Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Deputy CM Jagdish Deora, Rajendra Shukla, and BJP State President VD Sharma, have expressed their deep sorrow over the loss.

Former CM Kamal Nath also wrote, "The news of the passing of Mr. Poonamchand Yadav, father of Dr. Mohan Yadav, is deeply saddening. May God grant the departed soul a place at his feet and give the family the strength to bear this loss."

BJP State President VD Sharma described the loss as a severe blow to a son’s life, stating that the absence of a father is a void that can never be filled.

Other BJP leaders, including Hitanand Sharma, also expressed their grief and offered prayers for the departed soul.

