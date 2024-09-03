Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav’s Father Passes Away At 95 In Ujjain After Prolonged Illness

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav’s Father Passes Away In Ujjain After Prolonged Illness |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Poonam Chand Yadav, the father of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, passed away at a private hospital after a brief illness here on Tuesday evening. He was about 95 years of age and survived by three sons and two daughters.

A pall of gloom descended in the local circles soon after the death of Yadav. A textile mill labourer, Poonam Chand, son of Ramchandra Yadav, had to face various hardships in the early days though he settled his family well later after getting involved in agriculture.

His wife died one-and-a-half years ago. He was admitted to a private hospital located in Freeganj area about a week ago where he breathed his last at about 7 pm on Tuesday. CM Mohan Yadav at once left Bhopal and reached Ujjain at about 10 pm. CM was to attend a public function at Bina on Wednesday afternoon. CM Yadav visited the hospital on Sunday night to get updates on the health of his father.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also visited the hospital on Sunday evening to meet the ailing Yadav. District in-charge minister Gautam Tetwal visited him on Tuesday afternoon. Though, speculations were rife over the deteriorating condition of Yadav throughout the day, his close people issued a clarification in the evening about his stable condition.

CM Mohan Yadav is the youngest son of Poonam Chand Yadav. His elder sons Nandlal Yadav and Narayan Yadav are prominent social workers of Ujjain. He has two daughters Kalavati and Lilavati and the former is a senior BJP leader and presently the speaker of Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

The last rites of Poonam Chand will be performed at Chakrateerth Ghat on the banks of Kshipra on Wednesday. The funeral procession will start at 11 am from their ancestral residence in Abdalpura. Meanwhile, scores of Union ministers, CMs and ministers of various states including MP, peoples’ representatives, BJP functionaries, etc, have expressed grief on the demise of Poonam Chand. They have prayed the almighty for the peace of the departed soul.

V D Sharma Expresses Condolences

V D Sharma expressed condolences on X following the death of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's father. In his tweet, he extended his condolences to the entire family during this difficult time, and emphasised the fact that losing a father is the biggest blow in a son's life.