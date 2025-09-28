MP News: Over 25k Girls Worshipped in Mass Kanya Poojan On Saptami In Ujjain; World Record Set | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain created a world record by worshipping over 25k girls simultaneously at 121 different venues as part of the Navratri festival’s Kanya Poojan on Sunday (Saptmi).

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also participated in one of the Kanya Poojan programme organised at BD Cloth Market in Ujjain on the occasion of Navratri, where he worshipped young girls as a mark of reverence to Matr Shakti (divine feminine power).Around 1.5 lakh people took part in the mass Kanya Poojan, offering dakshina and hosting a grand feast for the participants.

The event was held under the leadership of Ujjain North MLA and programme convener Anil Jain Kaluheda, was organised by the Lokmanya Tilak Ganesh Utsav Maha Aayojan Samiti.

FP Photo

भारतीय संस्कृति और परंपरा का महा उत्सव...



उज्जैन में गणेश उत्सव महाआयोजन समिति ने नवरात्रि के पावन अवसर पर 121 स्थानों पर 25,000 से अधिक कन्याओं का पूजन कर नया इतिहास रचा है। मुझे भी कार्यक्रम में सम्मिलित होकर बेटियों के पूजन का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।



यह हम सबके लिए गर्व और… pic.twitter.com/lPlTH2ZXFe — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 28, 2025

During the programme, each girl filled a Sankalp Patra (pledge letter) in which they pledged to install clay idols of Goddess Durga to help conserve the Kshipra River.

They also took oaths on self-defence, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, environmental protection, polythene-free city and the Swachh Bharat-Swasth Bharat campaign.

Programme co-convener and city BJP general secretary Jagdish Panchal said nearly 5k volunteers across six Mandals registered girls by visiting households.

Based on this, Kanya Poojan ceremonies were organised at 121 locations, hosted by 121 yajmans. Around 800 guests were invited, who spoke on the importance of Kanya Poojan.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Limca Book of Records award certificate

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also participated at VD Cloth Market, where he symbolically washed the feet of young girls as a mark of reverence.

The event was attended by 30 MLAs, 10 MPs, 5 ministers, office-bearers of city institutions, and a large number of citizens.

The Limca Book of Records recognised the event and awarded a certificate to the organisers.

MLA Anil Jain Kaluheda himself participated at multiple venues, starting at 10:30 am in Suraj Nagar, followed by Kartik Chowk Jagdish Mandir, Ward No. 10, and Ward No. 7 Patel Nagar, where he honoured girls and sought their blessings.