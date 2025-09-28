 The Trend Loop Of Indo-Western Outfits Take Over Streets In Indore This Navratri
The Trend Loop Of Indo-Western Outfits Take Over Streets In Indore This Navratri

From street stalls to rental counters, fusion fashion is setting the festive mood and it won’t burn a hole in your pocket

Mahima KesharwaniUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
The Trend Loop Of Indo-Western Outfits Take Over Streets In Indore This Navratri | Ai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This Navratri, city streets are buzzing with Indo-Western outfits, totally Gen Z-approved. From dhoti pants with trendy tops to cape-style lehengas and quirky draped sarees, you can buy or rent these looks without burning a hole in your wallet because prices start at just Rs 700– Rs 1000.

Local shops and street corners are packed with options. Some are copping their favorite outfits to keep, while others are renting to switch up their vibe every Garba night.

Fusion fits, mixing traditional embroidery with modern cuts, are this season’s ultimate flex. Navratri 2025 isn’t just about dancing it’s about slaying in the coolest fusion styles on the streets.

Styling tips

Pair embroidered dhoti pants with crop tops or silk capes for contrast.

Add jackets, shrugs, or sheer capes over lehengas or sarees.

Bold earrings, belts and bangles elevate any fusion look.

Wedges, embellished flats, or metallic juttis keep you stylish and comfy.

Bright hues, glittery eyes and braids/buns make your outfit pop.

